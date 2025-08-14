The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance, gorgeous visuals, and now — a more affordable price. Get OnePlus Pad 2 at the official store.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Earlier this week, we shared the OnePlus Store’s first-ever straight-up discount on the OnePlus Pad 3. Although more affordable at $649.99, the device might still be too pricey for some users. Fortunately, the previous model, the OnePlus Pad 2, is also on sale right now. Currently, you can get it for $100 off, and you’ll receive a $39.99 freebie — the OnePlus Folio Case 2.
That brings the $549.99 Android tablet down to only $449.99. That’s a pretty sweet offer, too, especially considering that one of its main competitors, the Galaxy Tab S9, is available at a higher price right now. By the way, if you trade in an eligible device, the OnePlus Store can give you an even bigger discount, so you might want to check it out.
Beyond the stunning display, you’re getting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood. In our OnePlus Pad 2 review, you’ll find the device doesn’t crush the benchmark tests, but those don’t really tell the whole picture. Day-to-day, you can expect this bad boy to handle pretty much everything, plus it packs 12GB RAM, giving you plenty of multitasking potential.
At the end of the day, the OnePlus Pad 2 might not be the most premium tablet on the market, but it’s more than decent for most users. Grab yours and save $100 at the official store.
The OnePlus Pad 2 is a solid device for Android fans seeking power and affordability. It features a gorgeous 12.1-inch 3K display with a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and more than decent brightness levels. While it’s not an OLED screen, you’re still getting crisp visuals and beautiful colors.
Another highlight here is the battery — the model features a 9,510mAh battery with up to 67W wired charging speeds. According to our in-house tests, you can get about 10.45 hours of browsing time and over six hours of gaming per single charge, which is a pretty solid result.
At the end of the day, the OnePlus Pad 2 might not be the most premium tablet on the market, but it’s more than decent for most users. Grab yours and save $100 at the official store.
