Limited-time deal cuts 56% off OnePlus Buds Pro 2, dropping them to just $79.99
The earbuds deliver loud sound, have effective ANC, and are a must-have at this price. Save while the offer lasts!
It’s a wonderful day to be a OnePlus fan looking to upgrade! The OnePlus Pad 3 is an absolute no-brainer at $100 off and even comes with a gift. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 could be yours for up to $350 off at the official store, making it a solid pick for shoppers who want a powerful phone at a reasonable price.
Should you get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at $79.99? You definitely should. With their loud sound, strong bass, detailed mids, and clear highs, they deliver an unparalleled listening experience for the price. Plus, you can tailor their sound to fit your preferences via the EQ in their HeyMelody companion app, or just let the earbuds do that for you by testing your hearing.
Battery life is also pretty solid, with the earbuds offering up to six hours of playback on their own with ANC enabled. With their case, their total listening time goes up to 25 hours, which is not bad at all.
So, when we factor everything in, it appears that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are worth every penny at $79.99. Therefore, don’t miss out—grab a pair at an unbeatable price now!
As proper Pro-grade earphones, they also boast effective ANC, which, mind you, can be automatically adjusted to your ears for an even more immersive listening experience. However, it’s also worth noting that the active noise cancelling is still inferior to other top-tier earbuds like the AirPods Pro 3, for instance. But for just $79.99, we believe we can let that slide.
