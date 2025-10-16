Limited-time deal cuts 56% off OnePlus Buds Pro 2, dropping them to just $79.99

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Now 56% OFF! $79 99 $179 99 $100 off (56%) Don't waste time and score a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for just $79.99 at Woot with this limited-time deal! The earbuds are a no-brainer at this price, offering loud sound, capable ANC, and solid battery life. Don't miss out and upgrade your listening experience today! Buy at Woot



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!