Powerful OnePlus Pad 3 is an even easier choice at $100 off plus gift
The Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is going for $100 off and ships a freebie worth up to $99.99 at the official store.
Flagship Samsung and Apple tablets may pack a lot of power, but let’s be real: they’re also incredibly expensive (at least most of the time). There’s one alternative that not only delivers impressive Snapdragon 8 Elite power but is also much more affordable — the OnePlus Pad 3. With an asking price of just $699.99, this is one of the most powerful (and cheapest) Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra alternatives. And the best part? You can now get it for $100 off, plus a $100 gift!
Sure, Amazon also sold the device with an almost identical discount not long ago, but it’s only the OnePlus Store that throws in freebies to seal the deal. Right now, you can pick between a folio case and a stylus, saving you an extra up to $99.99. Keep in mind that you’ll need to trade in any device in any condition to unlock the maximum $100 price cut. Otherwise, you can save $50 on the insanely powerful Android tablet.
And next comes the Snapdragon power. Equipped with Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, which is somehow fitted in its 6mm thin body, this device can absolutely crush anything you throw at it. In fact, it even outperformed the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, as you can see from our OnePlus Pad 3 review’s performance tests.
Bottom line: if you’re after crazy-big power, a large screen, and incredible battery life, the OnePlus Pad 3 is the one to get. While it’s a very tempting choice even at its standard price — with competitors costing way over $1,000 — it’s an absolute no-brainer now. Get it at the official store and save big while it lasts.
The OnePlus Pad 3 is a very well-rounded option for both work and play. It packs a large 13.2-inch display with a 7:5 ratio, absolutely stunning 3.4K resolution, and buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. And yes, the screen is LCD, but do you know what? It offers incredibly vibrant colors and gets plenty bright for comfortable viewing outdoors.
As if that’s not enough, this beast packs a hefty 12,140mAh battery that delivers over 15 hours of screen time with browsing. Even better, it can be topped up at 80W, meaning that a full charge takes less than an hour and a half. Take that iPad Pro M4!
