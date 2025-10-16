OnePlus 12 drops to bargain price after $350 discount at the official store

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Hunting for a high-end phone that won’t make your bank account weep heavy tears? Well, stop looking and just go ahead and snag a brand-new OnePlus 12 for up to a whopping $350 off at the official OnePlus store!

The tech giant lets you slash $300 off its former flagship phone by entering promo code “LASTCALL” at checkout. And if you have an old phone you don’t need lying around somewhere, you can save up to an additional $50.

OnePlus 12 512GB/16GB: Save up to $350 at the official store!

$549 99
$899 99
$350 off (39%)
Act fast and save $300 on the OnePlus 12 by entering promo code "LASTCALL" at checkout. Save up to an additional $50 with a trade-in. The phone is an absolute no-brainer at its current price and is a solid choice of you want a powerful handset that won't break the bank. Don't miss out!
Buy at OnePlus


Sadly, we can’t tell how long this deal will stay up for grabs, which is why we encourage you to act fast and save now while you still can. After all, the OnePlus 12 may be a slightly older smartphone, but it’s a no-brainer for $350 off.

For only $549.99, you get an absolute powerhouse. Rocking last year’s flagship chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and 16GB of RAM, this bad boy runs demanding apps and games without even breaking a sweat. Additionally, it comes with 512GB of storage, which should be enough for most people.

Since it was made to rival last year’s best camera phones, it also takes stunning photos with its 50MP main camera and 32MP selfie snapper. Meanwhile, its 6.82-inch AMOLED display features a crisp 3168 x 1440 resolution, a high 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision and HDR support, delivering a mesmerizing viewing experience whether you’re watching YouTube or an 8K video of how your dog’s playing with their favorite toy.

If that’s not enough, the phone boasts a massive 5,400mAh battery that’s got your back all day long. And when it’s time for a top-up, the 80W wired charging powers it back to 100% in just 37 minutes.

So, should you get a brand-new OnePlus 12 for up to $350 off at OnePlus? We strongly believe you should. The phone still packs a punch, takes gorgeous photos and stunning visuals, and with that huge battery and fast charging, it’s definitely a dependable companion. If you agree, don’t miss out—save big with this deal now!

