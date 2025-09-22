OnePlus 15’s major redesign appears in real-world photos

OnePlus 15 has not even been announced, but the company is already teasing its significant redesign.

OnePlus
The premiere of the OnePlus 15 is right around the corner, and we might have the first major teaser revealing its major redesign.

OnePlus 15 appears in real-life photos


A group of e-sports champions gathered for a photo at the Peace Elite League (PEL) Summer Finals in China over the weekend, looking at a new OnePlus device. The text on the Weibo post (source in Chinese) with the photo asks users to “guess what they’re looking at”. The device is most likely the OnePlus 15, and the image suggests that the teasing campaign for the phone has started.



Another photo of the device was shared by leaker OnePlus Club on X (ex-Twitter). The first image likely featured the titanium version of the OnePlus 15, but the second photo shows a pink phone. That could be the titanium version under a specific light, the rumored purple variant, or an altogether different color.

That design looks familiar



At first glance, the OnePlus 15 appears to be a radical redesign. The circular camera module and rounded edges of the OnePlus 13 are replaced here by a square camera bump and sharper edges. However, that design is something we’ve seen before in more than one place.

The camera module of that new device looks heavily inspired by the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Still, it is actually a continuation of the design language of the OnePlus 13T, the international version of the OnePlus 13s. With it, OnePlus joined the growing club of Google-inspired smartphones by taking notes from the camera module of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The key difference is the larger camera module on the OnePlus 15.

Do you like the new design of the OnePlus flagship?

Vote View Result


OnePlus isn’t the only one that takes inspiration from Google. Apple has redesigned the iPhone 17 Pro by mixing the visual language of the Pixel 10 and the iPhone 16 Pro. Samsung may also follow suit with the Galaxy S26 Edge, which looks like a version of the iPhone 17 Pro in leaked renders.

Definitely a different approach


It was rumored that OnePlus would have a different strategy with its new flagship, and those images confirm the extent of the change. My curiosity about this device is growing, and if the rumors are true, I believe we can have a mighty competition for the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17.

