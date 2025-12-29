Vivo’s Galaxy S26 Ultra competitor is all but confirmed to get a global release
Samsung may need to face a mighty competitor to its best smartphone in more markets.
5comments
Vivo X300 and X300 Pro | Image credit – PhoneArena
Vivo launched the X300 series a few months ago, and we’re still eagerly anticipating the release of the Vivo X300 Ultra. Although there’s no official information available, a new leak suggests that it may launch internationally.
Vivo X300 Ultra has received a European certification
A Vivo smartphone with model number V2562 has been certified by the EEC authority. That listing, spotted by Anvin on X, is most likely for the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra, which has also appeared in the IMEI database before.
Recommended For You
With the new listing, the earlier rumors for an international launch of Vivo’s new Ultra flagship are all but confirmed. That would be a departure from the company’s approach with the fantastic Vivo X200 Ultra.
Ultra competition
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Vivo X200 Ultra. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
We still haven’t heard any official details about the Vivo X300 Ultra, but if the rumors about it are true, it may be one of the most exciting Ultra flagships this season. The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 6.8-inch 2K display, and a 7,000 mAh battery.
More importantly, that could be the first smartphone with two 200MP camera sensors, one for the main camera and another for the periscope telephoto shooter. The ultra-wide and selfie cameras may both feature 50MP sensors.
Recommended For You
Do you think Vivo could really challenge the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
Yes, definitely
65.31%
Maybe, if the price is better
22.45%
Maybe, if the specs are better
2.04%
No, Samsung is on a different level
10.2%
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in February or March, but it’s unlikely to deliver any major specs upgrades. The device is expected to retain the 5,000 mAh battery and the camera specs from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and to have faster battery charging.
More choice is welcomed
Considering the X200 Ultra, it is only natural for Vivo to feel confident about an international launch of the X300 Ultra. If the company manages to keep its price in a reasonable range, we may have a surprise hit early next year.
Read more:
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: