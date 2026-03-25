The first great OnePlus 15 deal is finally here, but is it too late to matter?
The latest OnePlus flagship is discounted for the first time in the US... just as the brand is rumored to exit the market.
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The OnePlus 15 is very handsome in an Infinite Black colorway. | Image by PhoneArena
Can you believe that the Galaxy S26 scored its first outright discount in the US before the OnePlus 15? I know I can't, but five months after its China-exclusive launch and more than three months on the heels of its stateside expansion, the latest OnePlus flagship is on sale at a special price of $799.99 and up.
That's down from $899.99 for an entry-level configuration with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM, and oddly enough, the higher-end variant that bumps those numbers up to 512 gigs and 16 gigs, respectively, is not discounted from its $999.99 list price, at least not on the official OnePlus US website for the time being.
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To be perfectly clear, you can save a cool 100 bucks on the most affordable OnePlus 15 model without jumping through hoops or meeting any special requirements now, which makes this new deal different from all previous promotions with obligatory device trade-ins.
Even better, you can maximize your savings by choosing one of several items to get for free with your new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 handset, and I believe the best option (by far) from that group would be a complimentary pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. The noise-cancelling earbuds are normally available for $79.99 on their own, so if you hurry, you can spend a whopping 180 bucks less than usual on one of the greatest Android phones around and a... pretty awesome wireless audio companion.
Now, the problem with the OnePlus 15 is quite obvious if you've been following the rumor mill rumblings of late. Although it's still not 100 percent confirmed, it looks like OnePlus might be planning to exit a number of major smartphone markets (including the US) as early as April.
That's an undeniably gorgeous screen, especially for the OnePlus 15's newly reduced price point. | Image by PhoneArena
That could be only weeks or even days away at this point, so I can definitely understand if you feel reluctant to commit to a ($799.99) OnePlus device at this moment. That being said, I really don't think this (rumored) retirement will impact the OnePlus 15 in a very obvious way in the short term, and I still fully expect the company to deliver on its long-term software support promises as well.
As far as hardware is concerned, you're truly looking at an unbeatable value proposition here, as highlighted in our in-depth OnePlus 15 review a little while back that praised everything from the phone's overall performance to its screen quality, camera capabilities, battery life, and charging speeds. And yes, at $799.99, this 6.78-inch giant is significantly more affordable than Samsung's 6.3-inch Galaxy S26, which is no small feat.
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