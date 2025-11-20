The OnePlus 13 is my favorite Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone this Black Friday
Black Frday at Amazon brings an epic OnePlus 13 discount you don't want to pass up!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Android phone at a killer price this Black Friday? You’re in luck — Black Friday has knocked the OnePlus 13 to an irresistible price. Now just under $700, this is one of my favorite OnePlus phone offers for the shopping season.Looking for a powerful
I’ve been following discounts for this Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered beast for a while. And let me tell you — it’s not every day that you can get it for less than $700. I’m talking about the 16/512GB variant, too! Such awesome deals might not stay long — blink twice and you’ll miss it.
Although this OnePlus phone isn’t quite on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra when it comes to camera capabilities, it still captures mostly good-looking photos. In some settings, you may notice captured colors are way too vivid and contrast isn’t exactly spot-on. But overall, the 50MP triple rear camera holds its own pretty well.
Explore other exciting OnePlus deals on Black Friday below:
More Black Friday phone deals you wouldn’t want to miss
And sure, I know the OnePlus 15 has already been announced, but its predecessor remains a powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra alternative that you shouldn’t ignore. With its 6.82-inch OLED display and superb brightness, this bad boy gives you a top-tier visual experience. It’s also equipped with some special features like Glove Mode and Aqua Touch 2.0, letting you use your device effortlessly in the shower or while wearing gloves.
What about this Android phone’s performance? That’s another reason to go for this buddy. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, delivering plenty of power right at your fingertips. Don’t forget to check out the benchmark results in the OnePlus 13 review for more insights.
If you ask me, camera performance alone isn’t enough to write off the OnePlus 13. The phone delivers plenty across the board to remain a strong pick — and with a hefty $300 off its original price at Amazon, it’s a much smarter buy.
