Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

The OnePlus 13 is my favorite Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone this Black Friday

Black Frday at Amazon brings an epic OnePlus 13 discount you don't want to pass up!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals OnePlus Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the OnePlus 13 in landscape orientation with both hands.
View now at Amazon
Looking for a powerful Android phone at a killer price this Black Friday? You’re in luck — Black Friday has knocked the OnePlus 13 to an irresistible price. Now just under $700, this is one of my favorite OnePlus phone offers for the shopping season.

I wouldn't miss the OnePlus 13 at this epic discount

$150 off (18%)
If you've been waiting for a solid Black Friday deal on a powerful Android phone, this is it! The OnePlus 13 has plunged under $700 at Amazon, making it one of the most powerful (and most affordable) flagships money can buy right now. Grab yours and save big while this epic deal lasts. Just a note: Amazon has lowered the MSRP, so the discount might appear less attractive than it is!
Buy at Amazon

More Black Friday phone deals you wouldn’t want to miss


I’ve been following discounts for this Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered beast for a while. And let me tell you — it’s not every day that you can get it for less than $700. I’m talking about the 16/512GB variant, too! Such awesome deals might not stay long — blink twice and you’ll miss it.

And sure, I know the OnePlus 15 has already been announced, but its predecessor remains a powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra alternative that you shouldn’t ignore. With its 6.82-inch OLED display and superb brightness, this bad boy gives you a top-tier visual experience. It’s also equipped with some special features like Glove Mode and Aqua Touch 2.0, letting you use your device effortlessly in the shower or while wearing gloves.

What about this Android phone’s performance? That’s another reason to go for this buddy. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, delivering plenty of power right at your fingertips. Don’t forget to check out the benchmark results in the OnePlus 13 review for more insights.

Although this OnePlus phone isn’t quite on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra when it comes to camera capabilities, it still captures mostly good-looking photos. In some settings, you may notice captured colors are way too vivid and contrast isn’t exactly spot-on. But overall, the 50MP triple rear camera holds its own pretty well.

If you ask me, camera performance alone isn’t enough to write off the OnePlus 13. The phone delivers plenty across the board to remain a strong pick — and with a hefty $300 off its original price at Amazon, it’s a much smarter buy.

Explore other exciting OnePlus deals on Black Friday below:

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15256 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless