OnePlus Black Friday 2021 Deals: What to expect

9.3 OnePlus 9 Pro The Good Stylish and user-friendly design

Bright, colorful, smooth display

Superb performance

Very fast storage

Great camera performance

Super-quick wired and wireless charging The Bad Battery life is not that good

Lack of some software features

OnePlus 9 Black Friday deals

9.0 OnePlus 9 The Good Pretty, functional design, solid build

Beautiful screen

Fast performance

No-nonsense user interface The Bad Camera was a bit of a letdown

Speakers are shrill

OnePlus Nord N200 5G deals

8.2 OnePlus Nord N200 5G The Good Gorgeous, lightweight design

Large, clear 90Hz display

Excellent battery life

5G on a budget The Bad Mediocre cameras

Occasional performance hiccups

No mute switch like on more expensive OnePlus phones



OnePlus Nord N10 5G deals

7.5 OnePlus Nord N10 The Good 90Hz display

OxygenOS is perfect for a budget phone

Good build quality

Decent camera performance

Headphone jack

Super-competitive price The Bad Two useless cameras

LCD display

Uncharacteristically boring design

Poor haptics



OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 deals

Black Friday deals on the OnePlus 8 phones should be present this year too. Last year both of these devices saw significant discounts. This year you can expect similar discounts of around $150. OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 deals should be present at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, as well as the company's online store. The discounts themselves could be as good as half the phones' retail prices.



9.0 OnePlus 8T The Good Fastest charging on a mainstream phone

Industry-leading display quality

Great value for the money

Impressively fast and smooth performance

First non-Google phone with Android 11

Dual SIM The Bad Camera still a bit behind the very best

No telephoto zoom lens

Tends to get warm with intense apps and games

No wireless charging

No IP water protection rating

The newer out of these two is the OnePlus 8T. This phone is almost a year old but it still offers great performance, a gorgeous display, and a good camera setup. The OnePlus 8's debut was at the beginning of last year, and this phone is also very good in terms of performance.





9.0 OnePlus 8 The Good Great, ergonomic design and feel

Fantastic display

Fast, solid performance

Meaningful feature set The Bad Camera quality lags behind competing flagships

The storage-hungry might want larger options or microSD slot

No telephoto camera, macro camera is meaningless

Speakers are harsh





T-Mobile will probably offer the OnePlus 9 Pro for cheaper than before. You can count on deals not only at OnePlus’ online store. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo will probably have their own OnePlus 9 Pro deals as well.OnePlus’ 2021 upper mid-ranger was released together with its more expensive sibling, the OnePlus 9 Pro. It differs from its brother by having a slightly worse camera system and a smaller display. But it is still a great device to have, with its flagship-class Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz AMOLED display. Expect discounts of up to $200.You can expect OnePlus 9 Black Friday deals at the company’s online store and the big retailers. T-Mobile will also probably offer the phone with a discount.This is the latest release from OnePlus on this list and it is also the cheapest. The OnePlus Nord N200 Black Friday deals might offer smaller discounts than more expensive phones. That’s not to say that these aren’t going to be worth your while.As far as where the Black Friday deals on the Nord N200 will be, you can count on OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. This phone isn’t offered from any carriers yet, and this will probably not change until the shopping event.