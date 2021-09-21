Notification Center

OnePlus Black Friday 2021 Deals: What to expect

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
OnePlus Black Friday 2021 Deals
Black Friday this year will be on November 26, and as always the biggest shopping event of 2021 will offer plenty of deals on tech. OnePlus is a smartphone brand that has seen massive growth in recent years and has become one of the major players in the business, so no wonder if you're interested in its phones.

The OnePlus Black Friday deals this year will probably include all of the company’s current smartphone lineup, which includes the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus Nord N200. While the event is still months away, you better check out what to expect as far as OnePlus Black Friday deals go below.

Jump to:


OnePlus 9 Pro Black Friday deals


The OnePlus 9 Pro is the Chinese company’s 2021 flagship phone. It brings great specs, premium quality, and modern design to the table. The phone was released back in March, so we expect plenty of Black Friday deals on it. Expect discounts of up to $200.

T-Mobile will probably offer the OnePlus 9 Pro for cheaper than before. You can count on deals not only at OnePlus’ online store. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo will probably have their own OnePlus 9 Pro deals as well. 
OnePlus 9 Pro
9.3

OnePlus 9 Pro

The Good

  • Stylish and user-friendly design
  • Bright, colorful, smooth display
  • Superb performance
  • Very fast storage
  • Great camera performance
  • Super-quick wired and wireless charging

The Bad

  • Battery life is not that good
  • Lack of some software features
Deal $1069 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $1068 at T-Mobile
Deal $1070 at B&HPhoto Deal $970 at B&HPhoto Deal $1069 at OnePlus $675 at eBay $744 at Newegg


OnePlus 9 Black Friday deals


OnePlus’ 2021 upper mid-ranger was released together with its more expensive sibling, the OnePlus 9 Pro. It differs from its brother by having a slightly worse camera system and a smaller display. But it is still a great device to have, with its flagship-class Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz AMOLED display. Expect discounts of up to $200.

You can expect OnePlus 9 Black Friday deals at the company’s online store and the big retailers. T-Mobile will also probably offer the phone with a discount.
OnePlus 9
9.0

OnePlus 9

The Good

  • Pretty, functional design, solid build
  • Beautiful screen
  • Fast performance
  • No-nonsense user interface

The Bad

  • Camera was a bit of a letdown
  • Speakers are shrill
Deal $730 at T-Mobile Deal $643 at eBay Deal $729 at BestBuy
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $730 at B&HPhoto Deal $729 at OnePlus $549 at Newegg $690 at Walmart


OnePlus Nord N200 5G deals


This is the latest release from OnePlus on this list and it is also the cheapest. The OnePlus Nord N200 Black Friday deals might offer smaller discounts than more expensive phones. That’s not to say that these aren’t going to be worth your while.
As far as where the Black Friday deals on the Nord N200 will be, you can count on OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. This phone isn’t offered from any carriers yet, and this will probably not change until the shopping event.
OnePlus Nord N200 5G
8.2

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

The Good

  • Gorgeous, lightweight design
  • Large, clear 90Hz display
  • Excellent battery life
  • 5G on a budget

The Bad

  • Mediocre cameras
  • Occasional performance hiccups
  • No mute switch like on more expensive OnePlus phones
Deal $240 at OnePlus $169 at eBay


OnePlus Nord N10 5G deals


Last year the Nord N10 5G was too new to see any significant discounts during Black Friday. This year though the phone is a year old, which means you can expect much better deals from both retail stores and OnePlus’ online store. It won’t be surprising if the Nord N10 5G is sold for half its retail price on Black Friday 2021.

The Nord N10 5G Black Friday deals will probably include T-Mobile as well. Even though it is a one-year-old phone, it is still a great Android device to have, with its snappy performance, good design, and nice display.
OnePlus Nord N10
7.5

OnePlus Nord N10

The Good

  • 90Hz display
  • OxygenOS is perfect for a budget phone
  • Good build quality
  • Decent camera performance
  • Headphone jack
  • Super-competitive price

The Bad

  • Two useless cameras
  • LCD display
  • Uncharacteristically boring design
  • Poor haptics
Deal $299 at OnePlus Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $300 at B&HPhoto
Deal $300 at OnePlus $157 at eBay $360 at Newegg $360 at Walmart


OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 deals


Black Friday deals on the OnePlus 8 phones should be present this year too. Last year both of these devices saw significant discounts. This year you can expect similar discounts of around $150. OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 deals should be present at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, as well as the company’s online store. The discounts themselves could be as good as half the phones’ retail prices.

OnePlus 8T
9.0

OnePlus 8T

The Good

  • Fastest charging on a mainstream phone
  • Industry-leading display quality
  • Great value for the money
  • Impressively fast and smooth performance
  • First non-Google phone with Android 11
  • Dual SIM

The Bad

  • Camera still a bit behind the very best
  • No telephoto zoom lens
  • Tends to get warm with intense apps and games
  • No wireless charging
  • No IP water protection rating
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $749 at OnePlus Deal $599 at OnePlus
$540 at eBay $450 at BestBuy $649 at Walmart

The newer out of these two is the OnePlus 8T. This phone is almost a year old but it still offers great performance, a gorgeous display, and a good camera setup. The OnePlus 8's debut was at the beginning of last year, and this phone is also very good in terms of performance.

OnePlus 8
9.0

OnePlus 8

The Good

  • Great, ergonomic design and feel
  • Fantastic display
  • Fast, solid performance
  • Meaningful feature set

The Bad

  • Camera quality lags behind competing flagships
  • The storage-hungry might want larger options or microSD slot
  • No telephoto camera, macro camera is meaningless
  • Speakers are harsh
Buy for $599 $387 at Amazon $350 at eBay
$599 at Walmart

