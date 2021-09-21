OnePlus Black Friday 2021 Deals: What to expect

OnePlus Black Friday 2021 Deals: What to expect0
Jump to:
- OnePlus 9 Pro deals
- OnePlus 9 deals
- OnePlus Nord N200 deals
- OnePlus Nord N10 5G deals
- OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 deals
OnePlus 9 Pro Black Friday deals
The OnePlus 9 Pro is the Chinese company’s 2021 flagship phone. It brings great specs, premium quality, and modern design to the table. The phone was released back in March, so we expect plenty of Black Friday deals on it. Expect discounts of up to $200.
T-Mobile will probably offer the OnePlus 9 Pro for cheaper than before. You can count on deals not only at OnePlus’ online store. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo will probably have their own OnePlus 9 Pro deals as well.
OnePlus’ 2021 upper mid-ranger was released together with its more expensive sibling, the OnePlus 9 Pro. It differs from its brother by having a slightly worse camera system and a smaller display. But it is still a great device to have, with its flagship-class Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz AMOLED display. Expect discounts of up to $200.
You can expect OnePlus 9 Black Friday deals at the company’s online store and the big retailers. T-Mobile will also probably offer the phone with a discount.
This is the latest release from OnePlus on this list and it is also the cheapest. The OnePlus Nord N200 Black Friday deals might offer smaller discounts than more expensive phones. That’s not to say that these aren’t going to be worth your while.
As far as where the Black Friday deals on the Nord N200 will be, you can count on OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. This phone isn’t offered from any carriers yet, and this will probably not change until the shopping event.
Last year the Nord N10 5G was too new to see any significant discounts during Black Friday. This year though the phone is a year old, which means you can expect much better deals from both retail stores and OnePlus’ online store. It won’t be surprising if the Nord N10 5G is sold for half its retail price on Black Friday 2021.
The Nord N10 5G Black Friday deals will probably include T-Mobile as well. Even though it is a one-year-old phone, it is still a great Android device to have, with its snappy performance, good design, and nice display.
Black Friday deals on the OnePlus 8 phones should be present this year too. Last year both of these devices saw significant discounts. This year you can expect similar discounts of around $150. OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 deals should be present at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, as well as the company’s online store. The discounts themselves could be as good as half the phones’ retail prices.
The newer out of these two is the OnePlus 8T. This phone is almost a year old but it still offers great performance, a gorgeous display, and a good camera setup. The OnePlus 8's debut was at the beginning of last year, and this phone is also very good in terms of performance.
OnePlus 9 Black Friday deals
OnePlus’ 2021 upper mid-ranger was released together with its more expensive sibling, the OnePlus 9 Pro. It differs from its brother by having a slightly worse camera system and a smaller display. But it is still a great device to have, with its flagship-class Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz AMOLED display. Expect discounts of up to $200.
You can expect OnePlus 9 Black Friday deals at the company’s online store and the big retailers. T-Mobile will also probably offer the phone with a discount.
OnePlus Nord N200 5G deals
This is the latest release from OnePlus on this list and it is also the cheapest. The OnePlus Nord N200 Black Friday deals might offer smaller discounts than more expensive phones. That’s not to say that these aren’t going to be worth your while.
As far as where the Black Friday deals on the Nord N200 will be, you can count on OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. This phone isn’t offered from any carriers yet, and this will probably not change until the shopping event.
OnePlus Nord N10 5G deals
Last year the Nord N10 5G was too new to see any significant discounts during Black Friday. This year though the phone is a year old, which means you can expect much better deals from both retail stores and OnePlus’ online store. It won’t be surprising if the Nord N10 5G is sold for half its retail price on Black Friday 2021.
The Nord N10 5G Black Friday deals will probably include T-Mobile as well. Even though it is a one-year-old phone, it is still a great Android device to have, with its snappy performance, good design, and nice display.
OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 deals
Black Friday deals on the OnePlus 8 phones should be present this year too. Last year both of these devices saw significant discounts. This year you can expect similar discounts of around $150. OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 deals should be present at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, as well as the company’s online store. The discounts themselves could be as good as half the phones’ retail prices.
The newer out of these two is the OnePlus 8T. This phone is almost a year old but it still offers great performance, a gorgeous display, and a good camera setup. The OnePlus 8's debut was at the beginning of last year, and this phone is also very good in terms of performance.