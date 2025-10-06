Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
The magnificent OnePlus 13 is on sale at its highest discount before Prime Day

No Prime membership and no device trade-in is required to save big on one of the best Android phones out there right now.

Android Deals OnePlus
OnePlus 13
One of the best Android phones out there is available at its lowest possible price in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations. You don't need a Prime membership or an existing device in good condition to trade in for a chance to save 150 bucks on an unlocked OnePlus 13, so it's definitely not easy to say no to this phenomenal new deal.

After all, our in-depth OnePlus 13 review showed this bad boy to be a very strong value proposition even at its regular prices of $899.99 and $999.99 with 256 and 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively, so the bang for buck provided at $749.99 and $849.99 really cannot be overstated.

OnePlus 13

$749 99
$899 99
$150 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, Free Wood Grain Magnetic Half-Pack Case Included
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 13

$849 99
$999 99
$150 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Free Wood Grain Magnetic Half-Pack Case Included
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 13

$70 off (7%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Even better, OnePlus throws in a complimentary magnetic half-pack case with both models at no extra charge, further enhancing the appeal of its latest Android flagship and making it even harder for Amazon to match (let alone eclipse) this deal during its 48-hour Prime Day festival this week.

But said festival is scheduled to start tomorrow, so it might be wise to wait and see what it brings before making your final buying decision. For the time being, Amazon is slashing $70 off the $999.99 list price of the top-of-the-line OnePlus 13 variant without any strings attached, which is... not bad, but not $150 + a $40-worth gift either.

While undeniably awesome, with a super-high-quality 6.82-inch AMOLED display in tow, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under the hood, and no less than three different 50MP cameras slapped on its back, the OnePlus 13 is set to be replaced by an even awesomer OnePlus 15 soon.


If history is any indication, though, that's unlikely to be expanded from China to the US before January, and I know many of you will not feel comfortable waiting that long... to pay more for a newer chipset, potentially better cameras, and what currently looks like a worse design (at least in my humble opinion). So, yes, I believe now's the time to act, and the OnePlus 13 is the phone to get ahead of the impending holiday season.

The magnificent OnePlus 13 is on sale at its highest discount before Prime Day

