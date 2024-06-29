OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open get a second Android 15 beta build, but you might want to skip it
OnePlus continues to optimize Android 15 before Google releases the final build. After rolling out the first Android 15 beta build to the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open back in May, the Chinese company is back with yet another take on Android 15.
However, unlike the previous build, the second one is “best suited for developers and other advanced users,” OnePlus says. The handset maker doesn’t recommend flagship the second Android 15 beta if you have little to no experience in software development. Moreover, you should not install this build if you expect to use the device as a daily driver.
System
Beyond the fact that you should not install the update if you have no experience in flashing ROMs or plan to use your phone on a daily basis, this particular Android 15 beta build has many issues. Here is the full list of known issues that you’ll encounter after installing this update:
OnePlus Open
Last but not least, OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open owners who are determined to install this Android 15 beta build should definitely follow the step-by-step guide provided by OnePlus.
If you’re really determined to install Android 15 Beta 2 on your OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open, here is what’s changed compared to the first build:
System
- Improves system stability and performance.
- Fixes an issue that the Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.
- Fixes some issues in the split-screen model on the main screen. (OnePlus Open only)
- Fixes Bluetooth compatibility issues in specific scenarios.
- Fixes some problems that the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with a PC or PAD.
- Fixes an issue that the Personal hotspot may not be able to open after modifying the security settings.
- Fixes some functional issues of the camera in specific scenarios.
- Fixes the issue of the Smart Image Matting function failure in certain scenarios.
- Fixes compatibility issues with some third-party apps.
OnePlus 12
- When playing music, pull down the control center and click the media output button of the media player panel, the system interface stops running.
- Air gesture cannot be turned off after it is turned on.
- The camera may freeze when switching to HI-RES mode when taking photos.
- When setting the icon style in the Wallpapers & style, switching failed between Aquamorphic icons and custom icons.
- There are probabilistic stability issues in certain scenarios.
OnePlus Open
- Recent task card do not disappear after splitting the screen in certain scenarios.
- The photo does not show the ProXDR button after taking a photo in specific scenarios.
- The booting animation interface on the external screen is incomplete.
- After opening the floating window on the desktop, the taskbar displays abnormally when switching between the main screen and the outer screen.
- When playing music, pull down the control center and click the media output button of the media player panel, the system interface stops running.
- Air gesture cannot be turned off after it is turned on.
- When setting the icon style in the Wallpapers & style, switching failed between Aquamorphic icons and custom icons.
- There are probabilistic stability issues in certain scenarios.
