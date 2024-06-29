Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open get a second Android 15 beta build, but you might want to skip it

By
0comments
OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open get a second Android 15 beta build, but you might want to skip it
OnePlus continues to optimize Android 15 before Google releases the final build. After rolling out the first Android 15 beta build to the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open back in May, the Chinese company is back with yet another take on Android 15.

However, unlike the previous build, the second one is “best suited for developers and other advanced users,” OnePlus says. The handset maker doesn’t recommend flagship the second Android 15 beta if you have little to no experience in software development. Moreover, you should not install this build if you expect to use the device as a daily driver.

If you’re really determined to install Android 15 Beta 2 on your OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open, here is what’s changed compared to the first build:

System
  • Improves system stability and performance.
  • Fixes an issue that the Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.
  • Fixes some issues in the split-screen model on the main screen. (OnePlus Open only)
Connection
  • Fixes Bluetooth compatibility issues in specific scenarios.
  • Fixes some problems that the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with a PC or PAD.
  • Fixes an issue that the Personal hotspot may not be able to open after modifying the security settings.
Camera
  • Fixes some functional issues of the camera in specific scenarios.
  • Fixes the issue of the Smart Image Matting function failure in certain scenarios.
Apps
  • Fixes compatibility issues with some third-party apps.

Beyond the fact that you should not install the update if you have no experience in flashing ROMs or plan to use your phone on a daily basis, this particular Android 15 beta build has many issues. Here is the full list of known issues that you’ll encounter after installing this update:

OnePlus 12
  • When playing music, pull down the control center and click the media output button of the media player panel, the system interface stops running.
  • Air gesture cannot be turned off after it is turned on.
  • The camera may freeze when switching to HI-RES mode when taking photos.
  • When setting the icon style in the Wallpapers & style, switching failed between Aquamorphic icons and custom icons.
  • There are probabilistic stability issues in certain scenarios.

OnePlus Open
  • Recent task card do not disappear after splitting the screen in certain scenarios.
  • The photo does not show the ProXDR button after taking a photo in specific scenarios.
  • The booting animation interface on the external screen is incomplete.
  • After opening the floating window on the desktop, the taskbar displays abnormally when switching between the main screen and the outer screen.
  • When playing music, pull down the control center and click the media output button of the media player panel, the system interface stops running.
  • Air gesture cannot be turned off after it is turned on.
  • When setting the icon style in the Wallpapers & style, switching failed between Aquamorphic icons and custom icons.
  • There are probabilistic stability issues in certain scenarios.

Last but not least, OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open owners who are determined to install this Android 15 beta build should definitely follow the step-by-step guide provided by OnePlus.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
A town has turned against T-Mobile due to its decision to build a tower "not safe" for residents
A town has turned against T-Mobile due to its decision to build a tower "not safe" for residents
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless