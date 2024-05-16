OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open are getting their first Android 15 Beta builds
Up Next:
Nothing announced earlier this week that its Phone (2a) is among the first non-Pixel phones to offer access to Android 15 Developer Preview. Today, OnePlus announced that the first Android 15 Beta 1 for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open is available for download.
Although the two announcements might seem unrelated, they’re a testament that both Chinese companies are committed to providing their customers with the latest software updates from Google.
OnePlus 12
OnePlus Open
Besides the long list of issues for both phones, OnePlus says that there is a risk of bricking your phone, so be sure to read the instructions provided by the company before you do anything. Obviously, back up anything important data still stored on the phone because you’ll lose everything.
Although the two announcements might seem unrelated, they’re a testament that both Chinese companies are committed to providing their customers with the latest software updates from Google.
Unfortunately, the Android 15 Beta 1 for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open comes with a long list of known issues, so if those who want to avoid having problems with their phones might want to wait for a more polished build.
OnePlus 12
- There are some compatibility issues with the Bluetooth connection.
- In certain scenarios, Wi-Fi may not be able to connect to the printer
- The Smart Lock function cannot be used.
- Some camera functions display abnormally in certain scenarios.
- In some scenarios, the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with PC or PAD.
- Some third-party applications have compatibility issues such as crashes
- Stability issues in specific scenarios.
- Personal hotspot may not work after modifying the security settings.
- The Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.
- After taking a photo, the photo does not show the ProXDR button.
OnePlus Open
- There are some compatibility issues with the Bluetooth connection.
- Some camera functions display abnormally under certain scenes.
- In some scenarios, the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with PC or PAD.
- Some third-party applications have compatibility issues such as crashes
- There are stability issues in specific scenarios.
- The split screen function of the main screen is abnormal in some scenarios.
- After taking a photo, the photo does not show the ProXDR button.
- Personal hotspot may not work after modifying the security settings.
- The Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.
- Long pressing the main body of a picture in Photos cannot trigger the smart select and cutout function.
- Creating the System Cloner and open, when input the main system password, it will crash to the desktop and the multitask button and home button of are unavailable.
- The size of the drop-down status bar quick switch is abnormal after the screen resolution is switched between Standard and High. You can switch to the original resolution to restore it. (Method: Settings > Display & brightness > Screen Resolution > Standard or High)
Besides the long list of issues for both phones, OnePlus says that there is a risk of bricking your phone, so be sure to read the instructions provided by the company before you do anything. Obviously, back up anything important data still stored on the phone because you’ll lose everything.
Things that are NOT allowed: