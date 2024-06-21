Android 15 might help you diagnose some phone problems yourself

Android 15 Beta 3 might introduce a new Device Diagnostics menu within the Settings app

On the Component health page, you can perform a display test where a sequence of differently colored screens helps you visually inspect for any screen defects. Additionally, there is a touch test that displays a red screen turning white as you swipe your finger across it, clearly indicating any issues with touch input.









The Component health screen also allows you to monitor your phone’s battery and storage chip. On the battery status page, you can see the remaining capacity as a percentage of its original capacity, along with the battery’s manufacturing date, first usage date, and charging cycle count. The storage status page displays the remaining lifespan and total capacity of your phone’s storage chip.



In Evaluation mode, you will need another device to check the one you are assessing. The device being evaluated generates a QR code, which the other device scans. This starts a set of tests, including display and touch tests. After completing these tests, you get a report to review any issues with the evaluated device.




