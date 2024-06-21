Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Android 15 might help you diagnose some phone problems yourself

By
0comments
Android 15 might help you diagnose some phone problems yourself
Earlier this week, Google dropped Android 15 Beta 3, teasing new features and upgrades in the works. These include a fresh Adaptive Timeout feature and better-organized settings. Now, it seems Google is gearing up to roll out a dedicated page for device diagnostics, too.

Android 15 Beta 3 might introduce a new Device Diagnostics menu within the Settings app


After exploring the latest Android 15 Beta 3 build, a new addition in the Settings app titled Device diagnostics was noticed. Found under Settings > System, this feature will allow users to manually run tests and monitor the health of their phone's internal components.

The Device diagnostics page has two main options: Component health and Evaluation mode. Component health enables users to manually test and monitor the condition of their battery and storage. Meanwhile, Evaluation mode allows one device to assess the performance of another.



On the Component health page, you can perform a display test where a sequence of differently colored screens helps you visually inspect for any screen defects. Additionally, there is a touch test that displays a red screen turning white as you swipe your finger across it, clearly indicating any issues with touch input.



The Component health screen also allows you to monitor your phone’s battery and storage chip. On the battery status page, you can see the remaining capacity as a percentage of its original capacity, along with the battery’s manufacturing date, first usage date, and charging cycle count. The storage status page displays the remaining lifespan and total capacity of your phone’s storage chip.

In Evaluation mode, you will need another device to check the one you are assessing. The device being evaluated generates a QR code, which the other device scans. This starts a set of tests, including display and touch tests. After completing these tests, you get a report to review any issues with the evaluated device.


Samsung and Google are now offering updates for up to 7 years, which means you can hang onto your phone longer – pretty awesome, right? But what if your phone breaks down before that? It is important to know what you can do. Some problems might need a pro to fix, but there are others you can check out yourself, saving time and cash, and Android 15's new Device diagnostics page is a great step in this direction.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak

Latest News

The one and only Motorola Edge (2024) is now up for grabs in the US in an unlocked variant
The one and only Motorola Edge (2024) is now up for grabs in the US in an unlocked variant
The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus tempts fans with this limited-time deal on Amazon
The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus tempts fans with this limited-time deal on Amazon
For under $200, the feature-packed Garmin Vivoactive 4S becomes the watch of choice for the frugal enthusiast
For under $200, the feature-packed Garmin Vivoactive 4S becomes the watch of choice for the frugal enthusiast
YouTube Music playlists and albums get a new look on the web
YouTube Music playlists and albums get a new look on the web
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Score massive savings on the flagship 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) and get a pair of free earbuds with this deal
Score massive savings on the flagship 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) and get a pair of free earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless