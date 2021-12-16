OnePlus 10 Pro leak gives more info on specs, 80W wired fast charging support

OnePlus 10 Pro leak gives more info on specs, 80W wired fast charging support0
OnePlus 10 Pro will reportedly support 80W wired charging, 50W wireless
The leak comes from reputable tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media website Weibo. The tipster gives us some information about the yet-unannounced OnePlus 10 Pro, including info that corroborates previous rumors and leaks. The new info coming from the post is that the OnePlus 10 Pro will likely support super-fast wired charging of 80W. Wirelessly, the phone will be able to charge with 50W.
Other info given by the leaker is that the phone will sport a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO display and of course, a fast and smooth 120Hz display refresh rate. The hole punch for the 32MP selfie camera will be positioned in the top left-hand corner of the display.
On the back, the phone is said to feature a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera.
In terms of software, it will reportedly come with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.
Previous leaks have detailed other information about the phone, such as the fact it will most likely come with Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The leak from Digital Chat Station doesn't reveal the storage and RAM options, but from previous leaks we expect the flagship phone to come with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.
The battery capacity of the OnePlus 10 Pro is not revealed in this leak, but from previous reports we expect it to be a 5,000mAh battery cell, a sufficient enough battery for the ultra specs the phone is expected to get.
The OnePlus 10 series is expected to be unveiled sometime in the beginning of next year.
