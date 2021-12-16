OnePlus 10 Pro leak gives more info on specs, 80W wired fast charging support

OnePlus 10 Pro will reportedly support 80W wired charging, 50W wireless

Other info given by the leaker is that the phone will sport a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO display and of course, a fast and smooth 120Hz display refresh rate. The hole punch for the 32MP selfie camera will be positioned in the top left-hand corner of the display.







The battery capacity of the OnePlus 10 Pro is not revealed in this leak, but from previous reports we expect it to be a 5,000mAh battery cell, a sufficient enough battery for the ultra specs the phone is expected to get.





The OnePlus 10 series is expected to be unveiled sometime in the beginning of next year.



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up