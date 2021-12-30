Notification Center

Android OnePlus

'Official' teaser video shows off the divisive design of the OnePlus 10 Pro

Anam Hamid
By
3
Concept teaser video shows off the divisive design of the OnePlus 10 Pro
Image credits: Steve H.McFly

In early November, we got our first glimpse at the OnePlus 10 Pro by way of leaked renders, and today, a Twitter user has shared a video that apparently showcases the final design of the phone.

The video is largely in line with the leaked renders, save for the design of the flash unit, but the designers seemingly forgot to include the microphone. OnePlus has apparently switched out the OnePlus 9 Pro's rectangular vertical camera bump for a squarish island which allegedly houses a triple camera system with a 48MP primary unit, a 50MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x zoom.



The front design does not stray far away from the OnePlus 9 Pro. The new model will likely continue to have a 6.7-inches curved panel with thin bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The rumored 32MP front camera will sit in the upper-left punch-hole.

An earlier rumor had said that the phone would be available in Black, White, and Light Blue, but it now looks like the phone will also be sold in green.

As for the other specs, the device will probably be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device will apparently pack a 5,000mAh battery and may support 125W fast charging.  

A retail leak had indicated that the device would be released on January 4 but if today's video is legit, the phone will hit the shelves on January 11. Whether it will be good enough to outshine the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to become the top Android phone of 2022 remains to be seen.

