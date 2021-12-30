'Official' teaser video shows off the divisive design of the OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro Official Teaser Video. pic.twitter.com/pExux8WM3K — Mayank Kumar ❂ (@MayankkumarYT) December 30, 2021









The front design does not stray far away from the OnePlus 9 Pro . The new model will likely continue to have a 6.7-inches curved panel with thin bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The rumored 32MP front camera will sit in the upper-left punch-hole.





An earlier rumor had said that the phone would be available in Black, White, and Light Blue, but it now looks like the phone will also be sold in green.





As for the other specs , the device will probably be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device will apparently pack a 5,000mAh battery and may support 125W fast charging.



