 OnePlus 10 Pro could still be released with Oxygen OS in March - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro could still be released with Oxygen OS in March

Daniel Petrov
By
0
OnePlus 10 Pro could still be released with Oxygen OS in March
Rather than sporting the new unified operating system after the OnePlus merger with Oppo, the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro could still be released globally with the good ol' Oxygen OS 12, reports 91Mobiles. That plain Jane of an Android overlay could be with us for a while, it turns out, as the unification of the two different mobile OS layer versions will take a little longer.

OnePlus prides itself in a simple, minimalistic Android user interface that doesn't stray away from the flat stock Android aesthetics and, unfortunately, limited number of features, while ColorOS 12 is a pretty and full-blown overlay with more options you can shake a stick at.

This big difference in concepts may be the holdup here, as OnePlus has stressed on the speed and simplicity of its Oxygen OS many times in marketing materials and would now has to propagate a diametrically opposite concept. 

That's not to say that the ColorOS unification with Oxygen OS isn't happening, but when the OnePlus 10 Pro is released in March, claim the insiders, it will launch with the latest Oxygen OS 12 for the joy of its fans that want a minimalistic interface instead of a richer amount of features.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 10 Pro specs are expected to include the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset of Qualcomm, a big 6.7" 120Hz display, giant 5000mAh battery, and a new Hasselblad-branded camera kit with a 48MP main sensor and 32MP front selfie camera.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

OnePlus 10 leaks (15 updates)

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google's best budget phone has been officially discontinued
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google's best budget phone has been officially discontinued
Apple sues Ukrainian director of superhero satire movie for brand damages
by Daniel Petrov,  3
Apple sues Ukrainian director of superhero satire movie for brand damages
Samsung and Apple's rollercoaster year in Europe nearly ended in a draw
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung and Apple's rollercoaster year in Europe nearly ended in a draw
Galaxy S22 cases appear online as Galaxy Unpacked draws closer
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Galaxy S22 cases appear online as Galaxy Unpacked draws closer
Tipster leaks "key features" for the 5G Galaxy S22 series
by Alan Friedman,  3
Tipster leaks "key features" for the 5G Galaxy S22 series
Wordle is sold to The New York Times; game will remain free to play "initially"
by Alan Friedman,  0
Wordle is sold to The New York Times; game will remain free to play "initially"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless