OnePlus 10 Pro could still be released with Oxygen OS in March

OnePlus prides itself in a simple, minimalistic Android user interface that doesn't stray away from the flat stock Android aesthetics and, unfortunately, limited number of features, while ColorOS 12 is a pretty and full-blown overlay with more options you can shake a stick at.





This big difference in concepts may be the holdup here, as OnePlus has stressed on the speed and simplicity of its Oxygen OS many times in marketing materials and would now has to propagate a diametrically opposite concept.





That's not to say that the ColorOS unification with Oxygen OS isn't happening, but when the OnePlus 10 Pro is released in March , claim the insiders, it will launch with the latest Oxygen OS 12 for the joy of its fans that want a minimalistic interface instead of a richer amount of features.





As a reminder, the OnePlus 10 Pro specs are expected to include the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset of Qualcomm, a big 6.7" 120Hz display, giant 5000mAh battery, and a new Hasselblad-branded camera kit with a 48MP main sensor and 32MP front selfie camera.

Rather than sporting the new unified operating system after the OnePlus merger with Oppo , the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro could still be released globally with the good ol' Oxygen OS 12 , reports 91Mobiles . That plain Jane of an Android overlay could be with us for a while, it turns out, as the unification of the two different mobile OS layer versions will take a little longer.