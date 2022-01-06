Notification Center

Android OnePlus

Leaked OnePlus 10 Pro pricing is a relief for OG fans put off by higher prices

Anam Hamid
By
3
Leaked OnePlus 10 Pro pricing is a relief for OG fans put off by higher prices
OnePlus has been revealing details about its latest flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, in bits and pieces. So far, the company has shown us what the phone looks like and has also revealed some core specs, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the megapixels count, the 5,000-mAh battery, and the 120Hz screen. Pricing is still to be announced, but there is a chance the device will have a lower starting price than its predecessor. 

The OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale in China on January 11 and it has already been listed for pre-order in the country. Chinese e-commerce company JD.com has revealed that three memory configurations will be available and has also unveiled the prices for the lineup (via Gizmochina).

OnePlus 10 Pro Price


  • 8GB RAM and 128GB GB storage: between 3,000 Yuan (~$470) and 3,999 Yuan (~$627)
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB storage: between 4,000 Yuan and 4,999 Yuan (~$783)
  • 12GB RAM and 256GB storage: between 4,000 Yuan and 4,999 Yuan.

These very well could be placeholder prices but they are close to the predictions by Chinese leaker WHY LAB, who claims that the base variant will go for 3,999 Yuan (~$627), the middling model will cost 4,599 Yuan (~$720), and the maxed-out version will be priced at 4,999 Yuan (~$783).

OnePlus is yet to reveal launch plans for other markets, but some rumors indicate the rest of the world may get the OnePlus 10 Pro in April. The phone will likely cost more in other countries. To give you an idea, the OnePlus 9 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage retails for $969 in the US and 4,999 Yuan (~$783) in China.

The main takeaway here is that OnePlus has apparently lowered the starting price from 4,999 Yuan to 3,999 Yuan, which implies the handset will be more affordable than its predecessor in other territories as well. 

That appears to be a sane move, considering OnePlus' deviation from its original strategy of selling flagship killers may have alienated some fans. The alleged prices will also make the device more competitive against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the Apple iPhone 13, and the Samsung Galaxy S21.

We will have to wait to find out whether this alleged pricing strategy, a bigger battery with support for faster changing, a new design, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will help the OnePlus 10 Pro become the best Android phone of 2022. 

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
