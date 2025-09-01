One UI 8 beta is now available for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and other devices in select regions
Samsung has kept its promise and is extending the beta of its new software to the Galaxy S23, A36, A35, A54, and A55.
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 16-powered One UI 8 beta for even more of its older smartphones, keeping the promises it made last month. The beta was already released for the Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 last month.
The devices that have started getting access to the One UI 8 beta are the following:
Users of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in India can now install the One UI 8 beta on their devices. The build number for that software is S91xBXXU8ZYHB, and it’s a 3.1GB download that includes the September 2025 security patch, according to SamMobile.
The downloads are smaller for other devices, and the regional restrictions are different, at least for now. The Galaxy A36beta build is about 2.1GB and is available in the US, the UK, South Korea, and India. The build for the Galaxy A55 is 1.9GB, and it should be available in the same regions as the Galaxy A36.
To get access to the One UI 8 beta, you need to log in to the Samsung Members app and register for beta access with your eligible device. Once you’ve done that, the update will appear in the Software Update section of your phone. Samsung should expand beta access to even more devices this month, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, but there’s no information about their updates yet.
Samsung started the beta test of One UI 8 on the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year and debuted a stable version with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Fold 7 in July. The software brings Android 16, various new features, and a refreshed design language. Among those is a new Quick Share user interface and expanded AI integration.
If you decide to enroll your device in the One UI 8 beta, be aware that this is an early software that could have compatibility issues, performance problems, and various bugs. It might be better to wait for a final release for your main device, but if you’re adventurous, you can get an early preview of Samsung’s software right now.
One UI 8 beta update on the Galaxy S23 series | Image Source — SamMobile
