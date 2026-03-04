Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 and grab big savings
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 and grab big savings
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

Galaxy S26 trio has a significant improvement of a feature you probably use every day

Samsung has improved one of the basic features of its Galaxy S26 devices.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
All three Galaxy S26 Series devices on a wooden table with their backs facing up.
All three Galaxy S26 devices have the upgrade. | Image by PhoneArena
Smartphones are slowly but surely replacing various everyday objects in our lives. One of the major victims in that process is our wallets, which are almost obsolete thanks to digital IDs and mobile payments. Samsung is aware of that process, which may be the reason it has improved one of the core features of the Galaxy S26 devices.

All Galaxy S26 phones come with an extra NFC antenna


Samsung has added a second NFC antenna to the vanilla Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, according to a SamMobile report. The three phones appear to come with an additional NFC antenna at the top end, which works together with the one on the back of the device.

Thanks to the change, the new phones have an improved range for all NFC-based interactions, including mobile payments. While the upgrade is subtle, it should make mobile payments with the new devices easier and more reliable. Users have reported that payments now work by tapping the top edge of the phone against a payment terminal. 

A rumor coming true



While a nice addition, the second NFC antenna on the Galaxy S26 devices is not exactly a surprise. Rumors about the addition first appeared months ago, claiming that Samsung’s goal was to make the use of its digital wallet more convenient to users.

Recommended For You

How often do you pay with your phone?
6 Votes


Older Samsung phones had only one NFC antenna, positioned on the back panel of the devices, which didn’t always work as expected. That has led to some payments not working on the first attempt, which could be annoying and stressful for users.

Quality update


I bet more people would notice their mobile payments working faster and more reliably than getting a chipset with 10% peak performance improvement. Not that other specs aren’t important, but fixing the details that truly affect day-to-day use is something that’s worth attention.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless