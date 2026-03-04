Galaxy S26 trio has a significant improvement of a feature you probably use every day

Galaxy S26

Quality update

Older Samsung phones had only one NFC antenna, positioned on the back panel of the devices, which didn’t always work as expected. That has led to some payments not working on the first attempt, which could be annoying and stressful for users.I bet more people would notice their mobile payments working faster and more reliably than getting a chipset with 10% peak performance improvement. Not that other specs aren’t important, but fixing the details that truly affect day-to-day use is something that’s worth attention.