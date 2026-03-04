Galaxy S26 trio has a significant improvement of a feature you probably use every day
Samsung has improved one of the basic features of its Galaxy S26 devices.
All three Galaxy S26 devices have the upgrade. | Image by PhoneArena
Smartphones are slowly but surely replacing various everyday objects in our lives. One of the major victims in that process is our wallets, which are almost obsolete thanks to digital IDs and mobile payments. Samsung is aware of that process, which may be the reason it has improved one of the core features of the Galaxy S26 devices.
Samsung has added a second NFC antenna to the vanilla Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, according to a SamMobile report. The three phones appear to come with an additional NFC antenna at the top end, which works together with the one on the back of the device.
While a nice addition, the second NFC antenna on the Galaxy S26 devices is not exactly a surprise. Rumors about the addition first appeared months ago, claiming that Samsung’s goal was to make the use of its digital wallet more convenient to users.
Older Samsung phones had only one NFC antenna, positioned on the back panel of the devices, which didn’t always work as expected. That has led to some payments not working on the first attempt, which could be annoying and stressful for users.
I bet more people would notice their mobile payments working faster and more reliably than getting a chipset with 10% peak performance improvement. Not that other specs aren’t important, but fixing the details that truly affect day-to-day use is something that’s worth attention.
All Galaxy S26 phones come with an extra NFC antenna
A rumor coming true
The second NFC antenna is on the upper side of the device. | Image by PhoneArena
How often do you pay with your phone?
Quality update
