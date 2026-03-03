Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages

Quickly recover your message if it was deleted mistakenly









The trash feature replaces the current delete option in Google Messages. Following this change, when you delete a message, it will be sent to a new trash folder instead of being permanently deleted. The folder can be accessed by tapping your profile icon in the top-right corner of the app and then selecting the "Trash" option.

All the deleted messages will remain in this folder for 30 days. At the top, you will see a "restore all" or "delete all" icon, which will allow you to restore or delete all the messages at once. You also have the option of individually restoring or deleting a message.









The Delete option that appears when you open a conversation and tap the three-dot menu has also been replaced with the new Trash option. Furthermore, the swipe actions menu has been updated to show the new Trash option instead of Delete.

In essence, once this update rolls out to the stable channel, you will no longer be able to permanently delete messages directly. They will first move to the Trash section. And in case you are pretty certain that a particular message is really not helpful, then you can delete it from the trash section to get rid of it for good.

A feature inspired by Samsung Messages and Apple Messages



If you have ever used Samsung Messages or Apple Messages, then the concept of a trash folder must seem familiar to you. The Samsung messaging app comes with a dedicated Recycle Bin section, which also stores the chats when you delete them for 30 days before permanently wiping them out.



Similarly, when you delete a message on an Apple device, it isn't wiped out completely right away. Instead, it is moved to the Recently Deleted section, from where you can either restore the message or delete it permanently.

Both Samsung Messages and Apple Messages have had this ability for years. Fortunately, it's now coming to Google Messages as well.

