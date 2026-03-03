Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages

Messages can now be recovered within 30 days of being deleted.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google
Google Messages
Logo of Google Messages | Image by PhoneArena
Google Messages seems to be the app the developers are really focused on currently, as it has received plenty of interesting updates in recent times. For instance, its Details page was updated to make it more useful. Now, a new report suggests another major change coming to the approach the messaging app follows when you delete a message.

Quickly recover your message if it was deleted mistakenly


Currently, when you try to delete a message in Google Messages, you will see a pop-up that says, "This is permanent and can't be undone." Basically, this means that the moment you hit the "Delete" button in the pop-up, your message will be permanently deleted. However, there may be times when you end up deleting a conversation accidentally, or you realize later that you need a message that you deleted a few days ago.

To ensure your messages remain accessible to you even after deleting them, Google has introduced a Trash feature to its messaging app. It has reportedly been spotted in the app beta version 20260227.

Recommended For You

The trash feature replaces the current delete option in Google Messages. Following this change, when you delete a message, it will be sent to a new trash folder instead of being permanently deleted. The folder can be accessed by tapping your profile icon in the top-right corner of the app and then selecting the "Trash" option.

All the deleted messages will remain in this folder for 30 days. At the top, you will see a "restore all" or "delete all" icon, which will allow you to restore or delete all the messages at once. You also have the option of individually restoring or deleting a message.

The Delete option that appears when you open a conversation and tap the three-dot menu has also been replaced with the new Trash option. Furthermore, the swipe actions menu has been updated to show the new Trash option instead of Delete.

In essence, once this update rolls out to the stable channel, you will no longer be able to permanently delete messages directly. They will first move to the Trash section. And in case you are pretty certain that a particular message is really not helpful, then you can delete it from the trash section to get rid of it for good.

Which messaging app do you think is best in terms of the features it offers?
6 Votes

A feature inspired by Samsung Messages and Apple Messages



If you have ever used Samsung Messages or Apple Messages, then the concept of a trash folder must seem familiar to you. The Samsung messaging app comes with a dedicated Recycle Bin section, which also stores the chats when you delete them for 30 days before permanently wiping them out.

Similarly, when you delete a message on an Apple device, it isn't wiped out completely right away. Instead, it is moved to the Recently Deleted section, from where you can either restore the message or delete it permanently.

Both Samsung Messages and Apple Messages have had this ability for years. Fortunately, it's now coming to Google Messages as well.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless