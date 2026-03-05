Apple has a big iPhone 17 Pro Max problem, and this poll confirms it









Since then, we've asked you if you've recently sold your phone, and if so, what model was it, and while the vast majority of responses were "no", the iPhone 17 Pro Max received an... interesting number of "votes" from PhoneArena readers.

What exactly is wrong with this device?





Well, I'm here today to find that out, so after asking you if you've recently sold your phone, I want to discuss specifically with those who've already ditched their iPhone 17 Pro Max units in a new poll and the comments section further below.





Have you sold your phone recently? Yes, my iPhone 17 Pro Max Yes, my iPhone 17 Yes, my older iPhone Yes, my Android device No Vote 414 Votes





SellCell analysts believe that the phone's apparent (and unusual) trouble retaining and loyalizing so many of its original owners might not come from those people's dissatisfaction or disappointment with the iPhone 17 Pro Max , instead having a lot to do with its impressive value retention.



Basically, the 17 Pro Max is so valuable on the "independent trade-in market" that many users might simply not be able to resist the temptation of selling it and cashing in on their "investments" while the ROI is still high.





Why have you already sold your iPhone 17 Pro Max? Because I realized it was not as good as I thought. Because I found a better phone at a lower price. Because I couldn't resist the temptation at those prices. Because I simply didn't like the phone. Vote 10 Votes





Personally, I'm not (entirely) convinced by that explanation because no one is actually selling any used phone at a profit (duh!). That must mean something is in fact wrong enough with this device to cause many people to seek an escape of sorts.





And that brings me to a second new poll I'd like to start today.

What are all these iPhone 17 Pro Max deserters getting as a replacement?





Let's be honest, no one is selling their state-of-the-art 2025-released smartphone to start a new life away from modern civilization and technology.





and the "vanilla" iPhone 17 And while I initially theorized that the smaller iPhone 17 Pro and the "vanilla"might be at the top of this replacement list, a (slightly insulting) comment from PhoneArena reader "Romeo16" convinced me that the logic behind my theory may have been... flawed.





What did you replace your iPhone 17 Pro Max with? A different member of the iPhone 17 family. A member of the iPhone 16 family. An older iPhone. A Samsung Galaxy handset. An Android phone from a different brand. Vote 11 Votes





Although I still don't find the possibility that some people are trading in their iPhone 17 Pro Max in favor of a "lesser" 17 or 17 Pro model completely preposterous, I'm definitely willing to entertain other product names as the potential top picks for these "deserters."

iPhone 17 only received 0.79 percent of your votes in my initial poll about the handsets you've recently sold, which strongly suggests that the smaller and cheaper member of On that note, I also find it interesting that the "regular"only received 0.79 percent of your votes in my initial poll about the handsets you've recently sold, which strongly suggests that the smaller and cheaper member of Apple 's 2025-released smartphone family is not having similar issues as its big and expensive brother with user loyalty.









iPhone 17 Pro Max managed to surpass the entire Android product category in the above survey, which is quite the (negative) achievement for Apple. Unsurprisingly, the "older iPhone" group received more of your votes than the 17 Pro Max, but not by much, which is another little detail that should deeply concern It's also worth pointing out that themanaged to surpass the entire Android product category in the above survey, which is quite the (negative) achievement for Apple. Unsurprisingly, the "older iPhone" group received more of your votes than the 17 Pro Max, but not by much, which is another little detail that should deeply concern the world's number one handset vendor right now.

