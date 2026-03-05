The iPhone 17e makes the regular iPhone 17 harder to justify
You thought the iPhone 17 was a good deal? Apple might have just made an even better one.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iPhone 16e (left) and iPhone 16 (right) for representation purpose only. | Image by PhoneArena
For starters, the iPhone 17e comes with the same Apple A19 chip found in the $800 iPhone 17. Plus, it also starts at the same storage, at 256 GB, and has support for MagSafe. Both of those upgrades massively improve the budget iPhone’s value.
The iPhone 17e gets the most important thing right: performance
Based on our benchmark test results when we compared the previous generation, I’d say it is safe to assume that there wouldn’t be much of a difference in performance between the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17. This means that, for the most part, the $600 iPhone should feel just as fast as the $800 one.
It is difficult to overstate how unusual that is at this price point. A $600 phone with a current-generation Apple flagship chip and 256 GB of storage is extremely competitive, not just within Apple’s lineup, but across the entire smartphone market.
In other words, you are not buying a “budget iPhone.” You are buying a full-power iPhone with a few feature compromises.
The compromises
iPhone 17 still wins in display quality
ProMotion and 3,000 nits brightness make the iPhone 17’s display the real upgrade. | Image by PhoneArena
Of course, Apple still needs to justify the $200 price gap between the two phones.
For me, the most significant difference comes with the display.
The iPhone 17 features a larger 6.3-inch OLED screen with ProMotion, meaning a refresh rate that can scale up to 120 Hz. That’s what gives you that smooth motion when you scroll on social media, as well as overall interface responsiveness.
The iPhone 17e sticks with a slightly smaller 6.1-inch OLED display running at a constant 60 Hz. If you are coming from another iPhone that doesn’t have Pro Motion, you will feel right at home, but it would be quite jarring if you already owned a phone that runs at 120 Hz.
Brightness is another clear advantage for the iPhone 17. Its display can reach up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, while the iPhone 17e tops out around 1,200 nits. That makes the iPhone 17 significantly easier to see outdoors in bright sunlight. The iPhone 17e’s peak brightness is about the bare minimum to see well in such conditions.
The iPhone 17 also brings a few additional display features like Always-On Display and Dynamic Island, both missing on the iPhone 17e, which instead uses the older notch design. Unlike the brightness and display refresh rate, I don’t consider these major omissions.
Still, combined, these are differences that can impact your user experience. Are they worth $200? That will depend entirely on how much you use your phone in bright daylight and how sensitive you are to the display’s smooth factor.
Cameras: 1 vs 2
The iPhone 17 adds versatility with an ultrawide camera, but most people may not miss it. | Image by PhoneArena
The camera system is another area where the iPhone 17 maintains an advantage.
The iPhone 17e uses a single 48 MP rear camera with a familiar 26 mm focal length and an f/1.6 aperture. Judging by the 16E, I expect the 17e will still deliver excellent results, and, for most people, that would cover the majority of their camera needs.
Now, the iPhone 17 adds a second camera: a 48 MP ultrawide. That extra camera increases the versatility, allowing you to capture more inside the frame by widening the field of view. It comes in handy when you are in tight spaces or when you want to capture the expanse of a landscape.
The question you have to ask yourself, though, is whether you would use an ultrawide camera more than just occasionally. I, for example, don’t find myself swapping to the ultrawide that often. That said, if the secondary camera was a telephoto instead of an ultrawide, that would entirely change my opinion, as I more often need the extra reach than the extra width.
The front camera is also better on the iPhone 17. It features a new 18 MP square sensor with Center Stage, allowing landscape selfies and smarter framing during video calls. Neat, but not a must-have by any means.
Battery life will probably be similar, but charging is a different story
Battery life may be nearly identical, but the iPhone 17 clearly wins on charging speed. | Image by PhoneArena
Interestingly, the iPhone 17e might even have very similar battery life to the iPhone 17’s.
The battery tests we ran on the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 last year showed a difference of only around 15 minutes, which is more a bad look for the flagship than anything else. In fact, the iPhone 17 showed even less of a gap when compared to the 16e—just 9 minutes.
Charging, however, is where the iPhone 17 shows its more premium status.
It supports up to 40W wired charging and 25W MagSafe wireless charging. The iPhone 17e is limited to 20W wired charging and 15W MagSafe (just like older iPhone flagships).
So while the iPhone 17e might have very similar battery life, the iPhone 17 will definitely recharge faster.
The question: what does $200 actually buy you?
Looking at the two phones side by side, I notice several differences, most of which are not that significant.
The iPhone 17 offers you:
- A brighter 120 Hz display
- Dynamic Island and Always-On Display
- Faster wired and wireless charging
- An additional ultrawide camera
- A slightly better selfie camera
- The Camera Control button (which is practically unused)
The iPhone 17e, meanwhile, still gives you:
- The same Apple A19 processor
- The same 8 GB of RAM
- The same starting storage of 256 GB
- MagSafe support
- A compact and lightweight design
- A much lower $600 starting price
For many buyers, especially those upgrading from older iPhones, the experience between these two devices will feel surprisingly similar.
Apps will run just as fast. The interface will feel just as responsive. Photos will still look excellent. And you will save $200. So, my recommendation is to seriously consider the iPhone 17e before you opt for the iPhone 17.
Apple may have accidentally made an even better deal than the iPhone 17
The iPhone 17 is arguably the most complete base flagship iPhone Apple has made in years, and it was easy to recommend when it came out. It balanced price and features better than any of its predecessors, and even compared to the Pro models.
But now the iPhone 17e is here, and I think it is challenging that position.
By adding that generous starting storage into its most affordable model and throwing in a few other upgrades, Apple has created a device that covers nearly all the needs of a typical smartphone user.
Yes, the iPhone 17 has the better display and more cameras, but if your priorities are performance, longevity, and price, the iPhone 17e has got you covered there too. Enough to be the smarter purchase for many people.
