The iPhone 17e makes the regular iPhone 17 harder to justify

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 16e

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

Battery life will probably be similar, but charging is a different story





iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

The question: what does $200 actually buy you?

iPhone 17

A brighter 120 Hz display

Dynamic Island and Always-On Display

Faster wired and wireless charging

An additional ultrawide camera

A slightly better selfie camera

The Camera Control button (which is practically unused)

iPhone 17e

The same Apple A19 processor

The same 8 GB of RAM

The same starting storage of 256 GB

MagSafe support

A compact and lightweight design

A much lower $600 starting price

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

Apple may have accidentally made an even better deal than the iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17e

The question you have to ask yourself, though, is whether you would use an ultrawide camera more than just occasionally. I, for example, don’t find myself swapping to the ultrawide that often. That said, if the secondary camera was a telephoto instead of an ultrawide, that would entirely change my opinion, as I more often need the extra reach than the extra width.The front camera is also better on the. It features a new 18 MP square sensor with Center Stage, allowing landscape selfies and smarter framing during video calls. Neat, but not a must-have by any means.Interestingly, themight even have very similar battery life to the’s.The battery tests we ran on theandlast year showed a difference of only around 15 minutes, which is more a bad look for the flagship than anything else. In fact, theshowed even less of a gap when compared to the 16e—just 9 minutes.Charging, however, is where theshows its more premium status.It supports up to 40W wired charging and 25W MagSafe wireless charging. Theis limited to 20W wired charging and 15W MagSafe (just like older iPhone flagships).So while themight have very similar battery life, thewill definitely recharge faster.Looking at the two phones side by side, I notice several differences, most of which are not that significant.Theoffers you:The, meanwhile, still gives you:For many buyers, especially those upgrading from older iPhones, the experience between these two devices will feel surprisingly similar.Apps will run just as fast. The interface will feel just as responsive. Photos will still look excellent. And you will save $200. So, my recommendation is to seriously consider thebefore you opt for theTheis arguably the most complete base flagship iPhone Apple has made in years, and it was easy to recommend when it came out. It balanced price and features better than any of its predecessors, and even compared to the Pro models.But now theis here, and I think it is challenging that position.By adding that generous starting storage into its most affordable model and throwing in a few other upgrades, Apple has created a device that covers nearly all the needs of a typical smartphone user.Yes, thehas the better display and more cameras, but if your priorities are performance, longevity, and price, thehas got you covered there too. Enough to be the smarter purchase for many people.