This is your chance to grab a free 5G phone with Metro by T-Mobile
This limited-time Metro by T-Mobile offer is simply too good to miss.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The iPhone 16e is only one of many free 5G phones available at Metro right now! | Image by PhoneArena
How would you like to get a free 5G phone with your new plan? All you need to do is switch to Metro by T-Mobile. Yep, simple as that!
There's a vast selection of devices, too. The best part? This offer applies to any of Metro's three plans. Let's give you more details, starting with the most affordable $40/mo. plan.
If you bring your phone number to Metro, you can grab a Galaxy A17, Galaxy A16, Moto G (2026), Moto G (2025), Moto G Play (2026), or Moto G Power (2025). To get any of these options for free, you just need to provide your ID so Metro can verify your name and address. Once you've qualified, the free phone offer is all yours.
Just a heads-up: you'll still need to pay sales tax (if applicable), and there's also a $25 activation charge that you may be required to pay in-store.
Metro's most affordable price comes with a five-year price guarantee, unlimited 5G data, talk and text, special T-Mobile Tuesday offers. The carrier is also offering a Scam Shield feature to protect you from fraudulent calls. Keep in mind that typical download speeds with this plan vary between 79 Mbps and 357 Mbps.
Recommended For You
- iPhone 13 — now costs $0, saving you $629.99
- iPhone 16e — down to $99.99 from $599.99
The iPhone 16e will cost you $99.99 when you sign up for the higher-tier plan. However, you'll receive a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard after your third month of signing up for the $50/mo plan. That essentially brings the asking price to $0 for iPhone's mid-range option.
Metro uses T-Mobile's reliable 5G network | Image by T-Mobile
With the $50/mo plan (with AutoPay), you receive upgrades on phones, 8GB hotspot data, and 100GB Google One membership. Of course, the standard benefits from the budget-friendly plan are all included. This plan also comes with higher download speeds of up to 455 Mbps.
For those who want the most out of their data, the $60/mo plan (only valid with AutoPay) may be the best value. The first month of this plan will cost $65, so keep that in mind.
Naturally, you can get several free phones with this plan as well. Metro allows you to choose from the Motorola Edge (2025), the Moto G Stylus (2025), and the Galaxy A36. Depending on the device you pick, you can save between $259.99 and $399.99 when you bring your phone number and grab this plan.
What benefits are included with the $60/mo (with AutoPay) plan? You get Amazon Prime (but an Amazon account is required), HD video streaming, unlimited international texting to more than 210 countries, and 25GB of hotspot data. Just like the $50/mo plan, download speeds typically go up to 455 Mbps with this plan.
As you can see, Metro gives you an incredibly attractive offer. With so many devices to choose from, a variety of benefits with your data plan, and a simple sign-up process, this prepaid carrier's offer should definitely be on your radar.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: