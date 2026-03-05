Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo

This is your chance to grab a free 5G phone with Metro by T-Mobile

This limited-time Metro by T-Mobile offer is simply too good to miss.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Motorola Samsung Deals Metro Galaxy A Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPhone 16e on a white table.
The iPhone 16e is only one of many free 5G phones available at Metro right now! | Image by PhoneArena

How would you like to get a free 5G phone with your new plan? All you need to do is switch to Metro by T-Mobile. Yep, simple as that!

There's a vast selection of devices, too. The best part? This offer applies to any of Metro's three plans. Let's give you more details, starting with the most affordable $40/mo. plan. 

Get the iPhone 16e on Metro when you switch!

$0
$599 99
$600 off (100%)
Metro by T-Mobile is now allowing you to grab a vast selection of free 5G phones when you switch from another carrier, one of which is the iPhone 16e. When you pick the $50/mo (with AutoPay) plan, the device gets slashed to just $99.99. However, you'll get a virtual prepaid Mastercard with $100 after the third month, which essentially brings the price to $0. Check out this and other free phone offers at Metro while this offer lasts.
Buy at Metro by T-Mobile


If you bring your phone number to Metro, you can grab a Galaxy A17, Galaxy A16, Moto G (2026), Moto G (2025), Moto G Play (2026), or Moto G Power (2025). To get any of these options for free, you just need to provide your ID so Metro can verify your name and address. Once you've qualified, the free phone offer is all yours. 

Just a heads-up: you'll still need to pay sales tax (if applicable), and there's also a $25 activation charge that you may be required to pay in-store.

Metro's most affordable price comes with a five-year price guarantee, unlimited 5G data, talk and text, special T-Mobile Tuesday offers. The carrier is also offering a Scam Shield feature to protect you from fraudulent calls. Keep in mind that typical download speeds with this plan vary between 79 Mbps and 357 Mbps.

Recommended For You

Want more benefits with your Metro plan? In that case, bring your phone number to the carrier and opt for the higher-tier plan, which costs $50/mo with AutoPay and $55 for the first month. Going for this option unlocks several new devices that you can pick besides the ones shared above:


The iPhone 16e will cost you $99.99 when you sign up for the higher-tier plan. However, you'll receive a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard after your third month of signing up for the $50/mo plan. That essentially brings the asking price to $0 for iPhone's mid-range option.



With the $50/mo plan (with AutoPay), you receive upgrades on phones, 8GB hotspot data, and 100GB Google One membership. Of course, the standard benefits from the budget-friendly plan are all included. This plan also comes with higher download speeds of up to 455 Mbps. 

For those who want the most out of their data, the $60/mo plan (only valid with AutoPay) may be the best value. The first month of this plan will cost $65, so keep that in mind. 

Naturally, you can get several free phones with this plan as well. Metro allows you to choose from the Motorola Edge (2025), the Moto G Stylus (2025), and the Galaxy A36. Depending on the device you pick, you can save between $259.99 and $399.99 when you bring your phone number and grab this plan. 

What benefits are included with the $60/mo (with AutoPay) plan? You get Amazon Prime (but an Amazon account is required), HD video streaming, unlimited international texting to more than 210 countries, and 25GB of hotspot data. Just like the $50/mo plan, download speeds typically go up to 455 Mbps with this plan. 

As you can see, Metro gives you an incredibly attractive offer. With so many devices to choose from, a variety of benefits with your data plan, and a simple sign-up process, this prepaid carrier's offer should definitely be on your radar.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15859 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Exclusive: we've confirmed the Galaxy S26 Ultra's storage type – and it's not UFS 4.1
Exclusive: we've confirmed the Galaxy S26 Ultra's storage type – and it's not UFS 4.1
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages

Latest News

Apple has a big iPhone 17 Pro Max problem, and this poll confirms it
Apple has a big iPhone 17 Pro Max problem, and this poll confirms it
Apple Music is adding tags to show which songs are made by AI
Apple Music is adding tags to show which songs are made by AI
Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) hits record low price after 55% discount, becoming deal you can’t pass up
Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) hits record low price after 55% discount, becoming deal you can’t pass up
This is your chance to grab a free 5G phone with Metro by T-Mobile
This is your chance to grab a free 5G phone with Metro by T-Mobile
I used the Xiaomi 17 Ultra daily: Here are the real battery life stats
I used the Xiaomi 17 Ultra daily: Here are the real battery life stats
Save $600 with Total Wireless' iPhone 17e pre-order promo
Save $600 with Total Wireless' iPhone 17e pre-order promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless