Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) hits record low price after 55% discount, becoming deal you can’t pass up
A Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) on a white background. | Image by Garmin
While the 47mm Sapphire Edition of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is an absolute beast, its eye-watering $1,000 MSRP makes it a hard sell even for the biggest Garmin fans. Fortunately, Amazon has just dropped this expensive fella to a new all-time low price, making it an irresistible purchase.
The retailer has slashed not 20%, not 30%, not even 50%, but a whopping 55% off the model in Light Sand, allowing shoppers to score one for just under $450. Yes, you read that right! A smartwatch that usually costs $1,000 can be yours for less than $450, saving you $550. Furthermore, the timepiece is in brand-new condition, making this a deal you can’t afford to pass up.
Given how unmissable Amazon’s offer is, it probably won’t surprise you that the watch is apparently selling like hotcakes, as only a few units are left in stock. Since no one knows how long these will stay up for grabs, I suggest you save on one now before it’s too late.
It’s rare to find a touch-sensitive AMOLED display paired with an impressive 31-day battery life on a smartwatch, but this bad boy delivers exactly that. Boasting a titanium bezel, a screen made of Sapphire crystal, and a fiber-reinforced polymer case, it’s a rugged powerhouse designed to keep up with the lifestyle of any outdoor aficionado.
Meanwhile, its rich suite of features will let you monitor everything from your recovery time to stamina and energy reserves. You even get Garmin Coach on board, which offers tailored training plans right on your wrist. You also get Garmin Pay for making payments with a flick of your wrist, smart notifications, and access to the Connect IQ store for third-party apps. The watch even rocks a built-in LED flashlight, which is pretty neat if you ask me.
However, since it doesn’t have a built-in mic and speaker, you won’t be able to use it for phone calls. You can reject or accept incoming calls, but you’ll have to talk through your phone. Nevertheless, the sheer amount of value you get with Amazon’s 55% discount on the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is truly incredible. Therefore, don’t miss out—act fast and get one at an unbeatable price now!
