Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) hits record low price after 55% discount, becoming deal you can’t pass up

Act fast and get it for 55% off while you can!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) on a white background.
A Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) on a white background. | Image by Garmin

While the 47mm Sapphire Edition of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is an absolute beast, its eye-watering $1,000 MSRP makes it a hard sell even for the biggest Garmin fans. Fortunately, Amazon has just dropped this expensive fella to a new all-time low price, making it an irresistible purchase.

The retailer has slashed not 20%, not 30%, not even 50%, but a whopping 55% off the model in Light Sand, allowing shoppers to score one for just under $450. Yes, you read that right! A smartwatch that usually costs $1,000 can be yours for less than $450, saving you $550. Furthermore, the timepiece is in brand-new condition, making this a deal you can’t afford to pass up.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) 42mm, Sapphire: Save $550!

$550 off (55%)
You can currently grab the 42mm Sapphire edition of the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 for under $450 on Amazon, thanks to a massive $550 markdown. That is the biggest discount I've seen for this model on Amazon, making this a standout opportunity to own a premium, durable timepiece at a fraction of its usual cost. So don't let this one slip by and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Given how unmissable Amazon’s offer is, it probably won’t surprise you that the watch is apparently selling like hotcakes, as only a few units are left in stock. Since no one knows how long these will stay up for grabs, I suggest you save on one now before it’s too late.

It’s rare to find a touch-sensitive AMOLED display paired with an impressive 31-day battery life on a smartwatch, but this bad boy delivers exactly that. Boasting a titanium bezel, a screen made of Sapphire crystal, and a fiber-reinforced polymer case, it’s a rugged powerhouse designed to keep up with the lifestyle of any outdoor aficionado.

Recommended For You

Meanwhile, its rich suite of features will let you monitor everything from your recovery time to stamina and energy reserves. You even get Garmin Coach on board, which offers tailored training plans right on your wrist. You also get Garmin Pay for making payments with a flick of your wrist, smart notifications, and access to the Connect IQ store for third-party apps. The watch even rocks a built-in LED flashlight, which is pretty neat if you ask me.

However, since it doesn’t have a built-in mic and speaker, you won’t be able to use it for phone calls. You can reject or accept incoming calls, but you’ll have to talk through your phone. Nevertheless, the sheer amount of value you get with Amazon’s 55% discount on the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is truly incredible. Therefore, don’t miss out—act fast and get one at an unbeatable price now!
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15859 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Exclusive: we've confirmed the Galaxy S26 Ultra's storage type – and it's not UFS 4.1
Exclusive: we've confirmed the Galaxy S26 Ultra's storage type – and it's not UFS 4.1
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages

Latest News

Apple has a big iPhone 17 Pro Max problem, and this poll confirms it
Apple has a big iPhone 17 Pro Max problem, and this poll confirms it
Apple Music is adding tags to show which songs are made by AI
Apple Music is adding tags to show which songs are made by AI
Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) hits record low price after 55% discount, becoming deal you can’t pass up
Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) hits record low price after 55% discount, becoming deal you can’t pass up
This is your chance to grab a free 5G phone with Metro by T-Mobile
This is your chance to grab a free 5G phone with Metro by T-Mobile
I used the Xiaomi 17 Ultra daily: Here are the real battery life stats
I used the Xiaomi 17 Ultra daily: Here are the real battery life stats
Save $600 with Total Wireless' iPhone 17e pre-order promo
Save $600 with Total Wireless' iPhone 17e pre-order promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless