Apple Music is adding tags to show which songs are made by AI
Transparency Tags are here.
Are you sick of nonexistent bands and singers? | Image by Apple
It's hard trusting reality these days, and I'm not channeling my inner Timothy Leary here – there's so much AI these days that one can't be 100% sure of anything no more. The situation is especially irritating when it comes to music.
The Transparency Tags cover four areas:
The Artwork tag flags albums where AI created a material part of the visual content, including static or motion graphics. Track tags identify songs where AI contributed significantly to the sound recording itself. The Composition tag highlights AI-written lyrics or musical elements, while the Music Video tag flags any visual content created with AI, whether part of an album or standalone. Labels can apply multiple tags at once depending on the content.
As you see, Apple's approach is about self-reporting, while Deezer catches AI at the platform level. The Transparency Tags are the first step taken by Apple Music. Whether the system will be enough to prevent abuse or ensure accurate reporting remains unclear, especially as synthetic content continues to grow across streaming platforms.
Deezer's AI-detection system catches synthetic tracks automatically. That system flagged over 60,000 fully AI-generated songs per day in January 2026 (up from 10,000 in early 2025). That's crazy. Deezer reports that synthetic content now makes up roughly 39% of its daily uploads and that the majority of AI-music streams are linked to fraud rather than creative work.
That's why Apple Music is rolling out a new system to make AI-generated music more visible to the industry. The platform is introducing Transparency Tags, a set of metadata labels that record labels and distributors can start applying immediately and will eventually be required to use for all new content.
The four tags
What's your style? | Image by Apple Music
- Artwork
- Track
- Composition
- Music Video
- Artwork
- Track
- Composition
- Music Video
The Artwork tag flags albums where AI created a material part of the visual content, including static or motion graphics. Track tags identify songs where AI contributed significantly to the sound recording itself. The Composition tag highlights AI-written lyrics or musical elements, while the Music Video tag flags any visual content created with AI, whether part of an album or standalone. Labels can apply multiple tags at once depending on the content.
Apple frames the system as a responsibility for the supply chain rather than the platform. Labels and distributors are asked to decide what counts as AI-generated, much like how they handle genres or credits.
Is this enough to combat AI?
Self-reporting for the win
As you see, Apple's approach is about self-reporting, while Deezer catches AI at the platform level. The Transparency Tags are the first step taken by Apple Music. Whether the system will be enough to prevent abuse or ensure accurate reporting remains unclear, especially as synthetic content continues to grow across streaming platforms.
