Nothing will change a core Phone (4a) Pro feature, and fans are not happy about it
One of the Phone (4a) Pro's core features will be significantly different from any other Nothing phone.
0comments
Nothing Phone (3) | Image by PhoneArena
Nothing phones have a few core elements that make them stand out from virtually any other brand. Probably the most important one is the transparent design, closely followed by the different light elements on their backs. The company appears ready to shake the so-called Glyph Interface up on both phones it’ll announce on March 5.
Nothing has revealed that the Phone (4a) Pro will feature a modified version of the Glyph Matrix interface that debuted on the Phone (3) last year. The new interface will be a circular display with micro-LEDs that will be capable of showing certain information and animations.
Unlike the Glyph Matrix on the Phone (3), the interface on the Phone (4a) Pro will be smaller. The original one featured 489 micro-LEDs, while the newer version appears to have only 137 micro-LEDs.
Initial reactions to the teasers were quite negative. Nothing fans are questioning why the new phone comes with a smaller Glyph Matrix and are raising concerns that it would add more work for app developers who support the feature.
Nothing is also changing the Glyph interface on the base Phone (4a). Instead of the LED stripes used on the Phone (3a), the new model will feature a Glyph Bar. The new interface is located to the right of the device’s cameras and features seven square lights, each with nine controllable mini-LEDs. The company has said that the new system is less distracting than all previous versions of its Glyph interface.
Considering how central the Glyph Interface is to Nothing, I’m surprised by the multiple iterations we’re seeing this year. I’m still a fan of the initial LED strips, and a nerfed Glyph Matrix display doesn’t feel like something that would change my opinion. However, we’ll know exactly how that will look and feel in mere hours, as Nothing is announcing the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro on March 5 at 10:30 am GMT (5:30 am ET).
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will feature a smaller Glyph Matrix
Nothing has revealed that the Phone (4a) Pro will feature a modified version of the Glyph Matrix interface that debuted on the Phone (3) last year. The new interface will be a circular display with micro-LEDs that will be capable of showing certain information and animations.
Hello?— Nothing (@nothing) March 4, 2026
5 March, 10:30 GMT. pic.twitter.com/TRjoR5yBMk
Unlike the Glyph Matrix on the Phone (3), the interface on the Phone (4a) Pro will be smaller. The original one featured 489 micro-LEDs, while the newer version appears to have only 137 micro-LEDs.
Fans are unhappy
The Phone (4a) will feature the new Glyph Bar. | Image by Nothing
Initial reactions to the teasers were quite negative. Nothing fans are questioning why the new phone comes with a smaller Glyph Matrix and are raising concerns that it would add more work for app developers who support the feature.
Recommended For You
Variety is not necessarily a good thing
Considering how central the Glyph Interface is to Nothing, I’m surprised by the multiple iterations we’re seeing this year. I’m still a fan of the initial LED strips, and a nerfed Glyph Matrix display doesn’t feel like something that would change my opinion. However, we’ll know exactly how that will look and feel in mere hours, as Nothing is announcing the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro on March 5 at 10:30 am GMT (5:30 am ET).
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: