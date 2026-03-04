Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 and grab big savings
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 and grab big savings
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

Nothing will change a core Phone (4a) Pro feature, and fans are not happy about it

One of the Phone (4a) Pro's core features will be significantly different from any other Nothing phone.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Nothing
Nothing Phone (3) with its back and Glyph Matrix display visible.
Nothing Phone (3) | Image by PhoneArena
Nothing phones have a few core elements that make them stand out from virtually any other brand. Probably the most important one is the transparent design, closely followed by the different light elements on their backs. The company appears ready to shake the so-called Glyph Interface up on both phones it’ll announce on March 5.

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will feature a smaller Glyph Matrix


Nothing has revealed that the Phone (4a) Pro will feature a modified version of the Glyph Matrix interface that debuted on the Phone (3) last year. The new interface will be a circular display with micro-LEDs that will be capable of showing certain information and animations.



Unlike the Glyph Matrix on the Phone (3), the interface on the Phone (4a) Pro will be smaller. The original one featured 489 micro-LEDs, while the newer version appears to have only 137 micro-LEDs. 

Fans are unhappy



Initial reactions to the teasers were quite negative. Nothing fans are questioning why the new phone comes with a smaller Glyph Matrix and are raising concerns that it would add more work for app developers who support the feature. 

Recommended For You

Nothing is also changing the Glyph interface on the base Phone (4a). Instead of the LED stripes used on the Phone (3a), the new model will feature a Glyph Bar. The new interface is located to the right of the device’s cameras and features seven square lights, each with nine controllable mini-LEDs. The company has said that the new system is less distracting than all previous versions of its Glyph interface.

Variety is not necessarily a good thing


Considering how central the Glyph Interface is to Nothing, I’m surprised by the multiple iterations we’re seeing this year. I’m still a fan of the initial LED strips, and a nerfed Glyph Matrix display doesn’t feel like something that would change my opinion. However, we’ll know  exactly how that will look and feel in mere hours, as Nothing is announcing the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro on March 5 at 10:30 am GMT (5:30 am ET).
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless