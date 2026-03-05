Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

You can already save on the Pixel 10a with Straight Talk's limited-time offer

The latest Google Pixel mid-ranger is now arriving at a lower price, thanks to this carrier offer.

The Pixel 10a just hit the stores, yet it's already on sale. | Image by Google

The Pixel 10a has just recently been released at online retailers like Amazon and US carriers. And now, one prepaid carrier, Straight Talk, is giving you a fantastic limited-time promo on the latest Pixel mid-ranger. 

While it's listed at $299.99, the Google option can now be yours for $50 off at this MVNO. In order to take advantage of this promo, you must activate a Super Unlimited plan ($45/mo) or a higher one. The plan comes with typical download speeds of 34-149 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 37 Mbps. 

Grab the Pixel 10a for $50 off with Straight Talk

$249 99
$299 99
$50 off (17%)
The Pixel 10a has just been released online, and you can already get it at a sweet discount at Straight Talk. The prepaid carrier is allowing you to save $50 on the device with a Silver Unlimited (or a higher) plan, starting at $45/mo.
An important note: the offer is only available for users who activate a new line or bring their phone number.

The good news is that you get the $50 discount regardless of how long you keep your service. Straight Talk's Silver Unlimited plan starts at $45 for 30 days, but the longer you extend, the bigger discount you get. 

But why should you even consider the Pixel 10a? For starters, it has a refined design, with the camera bump now completely gone. This approach completely eliminates wobbling, which may sound like a small change but makes the device much more convenient to use when placed on a flat surface. 

The Android phone is also equipped with a Tensor G4 chip, delivering a smooth daily experience. Sure, this chip isn't a powerhouse, but it wouldn't disappoint you one bit. Plus, it enables all sorts of nice Gemini AI extras designed to improve your experience. 

What about the display? Google included a 6.3-inch Actua panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and surprisingly high brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits. With fluid animations, perfect visibility in all conditions, and vivid colors, this model delivers fantastic visuals. 

Another highlight here is the software. The device ships with Android 16 out of the box and receives seven years of promised software and security updates, so you'll get frequent Pixel Drop features for many years to come. 

Sure, this isn't the best Google Pixel phone, but now that it's just $249.99, it's undoubtedly hard to pass up. Grab Straight Talk's latest limited-time promo and save while you still can.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless