You can already save on the Pixel 10a with Straight Talk's limited-time offer
The latest Google Pixel mid-ranger is now arriving at a lower price, thanks to this carrier offer.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 10a just hit the stores, yet it's already on sale. | Image by Google
The Pixel 10a has just recently been released at online retailers like Amazon and US carriers. And now, one prepaid carrier, Straight Talk, is giving you a fantastic limited-time promo on the latest Pixel mid-ranger.
While it's listed at $299.99, the Google option can now be yours for $50 off at this MVNO. In order to take advantage of this promo, you must activate a Super Unlimited plan ($45/mo) or a higher one. The plan comes with typical download speeds of 34-149 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 37 Mbps.
An important note: the offer is only available for users who activate a new line or bring their phone number.
The good news is that you get the $50 discount regardless of how long you keep your service. Straight Talk's Silver Unlimited plan starts at $45 for 30 days, but the longer you extend, the bigger discount you get.
But why should you even consider the Pixel 10a? For starters, it has a refined design, with the camera bump now completely gone. This approach completely eliminates wobbling, which may sound like a small change but makes the device much more convenient to use when placed on a flat surface.
Recommended For You
The Android phone is also equipped with a Tensor G4 chip, delivering a smooth daily experience. Sure, this chip isn't a powerhouse, but it wouldn't disappoint you one bit. Plus, it enables all sorts of nice Gemini AI extras designed to improve your experience.
What about the display? Google included a 6.3-inch Actua panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and surprisingly high brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits. With fluid animations, perfect visibility in all conditions, and vivid colors, this model delivers fantastic visuals.
Another highlight here is the software. The device ships with Android 16 out of the box and receives seven years of promised software and security updates, so you'll get frequent Pixel Drop features for many years to come.
Sure, this isn't the best Google Pixel phone, but now that it's just $249.99, it's undoubtedly hard to pass up. Grab Straight Talk's latest limited-time promo and save while you still can.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: