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One of the best budget sports watches you can buy is getting a new version

Coros is launching a new color for the Pace 4 smart watch.

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Ilia Temelkov
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A render of the new Coros Pace 4 in Cloud White
Coros Pace 4 has a new color. | Image by Coros
In a world of bulky running watches, the Coros Pace 4 stood out with a nice, thin, and lightweight design. Besides that, the device also offers great battery and reliable performance, and now it has a new color.

Coros launches a Cloud White version of the Pace 4


Coros announced that it’s launching the second edition of its aluminum bezel series for the Pace 4. The new version of the budget sports watch comes in an airy Cloud White color.

This new colorway features a 6000-series aluminum alloy bezel with matte metallic coating designed to resist sweat and salt. A highlight of the new design is the watch lugs that were made with two-tone injection molding and have a pleasant frosted look.

Expanding the family



Coros has built the Cloud White version of the Pace 4 as a pair to the Black Crystal edition. “Two expressions of the same idea,” says Lewis Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of the company, in a press release.

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Built on the same platform as the rest of the Coros Pace 4 series, the watch weighs only 33 grams with a nylon band. Still, the device features a 2.5D AMOLED display, and its battery can last up to 41 hours on GPS or 19 days of daily use. 

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The new color is now available at the Coros website and select retailers worldwide for $279.

Integrating AI


Coros also recently announced MCP support for its devices, which would allow users to connect their training data with the leading AI chatbots. MCP is an open protocol that serves as a way to connect with the leading AI platforms, with Claude and ChatGPT currently available.



To use the integration, Coros users can use the no-code solution with Claude Pro or ChatGPT Plus. Connecting with other MCP-compatible AI platforms is also possible but requires a more advanced process.

The initial release is a read-only integration, allowing users to analyze their data with AI and use it to create visualizations or identify patterns. Coros says it plans to extend the integration and allow users to also generate training plans and adjust workout schedules with AI.

Good updates


Adding a fresh new color and an easy way to process data with AI are nice updates. Considering that the Coros Pace 4 was already a good-looking and feature-rich device, I can only hope things continue getting even better in the future.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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