The Coros Pace 4 is slowly winning me over from Garmin
The Coros Pace 4 remains one of the best budget sports watch buys in 2026.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Coros Pace 4 is an excellent runner's companion. | Image by PhoneArena
The Coros Pace 4 made a big splash in the sports world when it launched. It hit a rare sweet spot of reliable performance, good battery life and a thin and lightweight design.
At a price of just $250, it arrived as a great deal too, considering that Garmin watches with similar functionality would cost noticeably more.
While the Pace 4 is not a do-it-all device, it's excellent for runners with accurate GPS tracking and in-depth running dynamics metrics you typically don't see in this price class.
So how has it held up after the launch? Below, we take a deeper look at the design elements that make it stand out.
Image by PhoneArena
The Coros Pace 4 comes in a relatively thin, white box.
Image by PhoneArena
Coros highlights the watch as a helper for runners to train faster and recover better.
Image by PhoneArena
We have the version with the rubber strap, which feels very nice, but you can also order the Pace 4 with a nylon band if you prefer that.
Image by PhoneArena
And here is everything included inside the box.
Image by PhoneArena
Coros uses this quite unique charging system. The tiny proprietary charger plugs into a USB-C cable.
Image by PhoneArena
And since it's so tiny, you can also carry the charger on your keychain.
Image by PhoneArena
The back of the watch is plastic and features the heart rate sensor and charging pins.
Image by PhoneArena
On the right side, you can see the digital crown and a physical button.
Image by PhoneArena
I personally love the default Coros watchface that looks stylish and is quite information-dense.
Image by PhoneArena
My colleague Orhan has been using the larger Coros Nomad (on the left) in the last few months. The Pace 4 looks much smaller in comparison.
Image by PhoneArena
Coros Nomad on the left, Coros Pace 4 on the right.
Image by PhoneArena
And here is how the Pace 4 looks on the wrist.
Image by PhoneArena
The design is clean and stylish, but I wish the Coros logo did not sit so prominently on the side.
Image by PhoneArena
You can see plenty of additional running information in the Coros app on your phone.
Image by PhoneArena
Here is a running fitness breakdown, along with a VO2Max estimation, threshold pace and threshold HR.
Image by PhoneArena
The race prediction feature adjusts your expected performance based on your latest training. Here you can see a 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon predictions.
Image by PhoneArena
It's also nice that you have most of that information on the watch.
Image by PhoneArena
Here is the workout selection menu on the watch.
Image by PhoneArena
Most of the people buying this watch would be runners, so running is front and center.
Image by PhoneArena
Here is a breakdown of a run in the app, with average pace and effort.
Image by PhoneArena
Priced at just $250, the Pace 4 is outstanding value considering that rivals from Garmin often cost hundreds more.
