Coros' watches are now in peak shape, and you'll be too if you upgrade

New Coros wearable features

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Breaking down the new stuff



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Below is a full breakdown of the new features available on Coros timepieces starting this month.



Pace Strategy allows users to curate custom races and plans in the Coros app, with auto-adjustments of target pace.

Hill Alerts provides real-time notifications for ascents and descents during a course.

Multi-sport integration brings automations to high-intensity training.

Hybrid Fitness Mode now automatically switches between workout types, showing the right data throughout the routine.

Rock Climbing automatically detects the end of a climb and delivers more detailed outdoor stats in the app.

A Weekly Distance Widget gives total weekly mileage across different forms of training

Device Passcodes introduces a four-digit PIN, which locks the device when it's removed from your wrist.

Large-font notifications deliver enhanced readability.

Advanced Auto Lap lets users trigger laps using GPS position or distance.

Dura optimizations allow users to control media playback from the Dura bike computer. Refined road-type map displays are also introduced.

Race Predictor Trends brings a new visual display that better illustrates changes to predicted race times.

Tracking just became a lot easier

While some of the new Coros features likely won't be used by every athlete on a daily basis, each one adds value in its own way nonetheless. At the end of the day, a feature doesn't have to be used by everyone to be useful, at least in my opinion, and it also shows the brand's commitment to refining users' training experience. Below is a full breakdown of the new features available on Coros timepieces starting this month.While some of the new Coros features likely won't be used by every athlete on a daily basis, each one adds value in its own way nonetheless. At the end of the day, a feature doesn't have to be used by everyone to be useful, at least in my opinion, and it also shows the brand's commitment to refining users' training experience.

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Coros, known for creating GPS watches and training systems, has just announced its March 2026 feature drop, introducing key new features to improve users' training.Coming as part of a major software update, the new features introduce new automations and enhanced tracking options for athletes.The update has already been rolled out to the App Store and Google Play. However, users may need to wait up to a week to see it in their region.Once the app update is installed, users should install the firmware update in order to get the new features on their Coros wearable.Coros is proving to be a solid Garmin wearable alternative, and the slew of new features proves how dedicated the brand is to streamlining athletes' routines.