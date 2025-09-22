Nothing teases modular over-ear headphones from its budget CMF brand
Nothing will announce the CMF Headphone Pro on September 29.
Mere days after releasing the Ear (3) noise-cancelling earbuds, Nothing is already teasing its next audio product, this time coming from CMF.
Nothing started teasing its second set of over-ear headphones, which it will release under its affordable sub-brand CMF. Called CMF Headphone Pro, the new model will be announced on September 29, following the release of the Nothing Headphone (1) earlier this year.
Among the various buttons seen in the teasers, something Nothing calls an energy slider stands out. While its function is unclear, it follows the Super Mic on the Ear (3) as a feature we don’t see on competing models. There’s also something that appears to be a scrolling wheel, likely to control the volume.
CMF Headphone Pro coming September 29
The early teasers reveal very little about the new headphones, but we can safely assume they’ll be offered in bright colors. In one of the teasers, we see light green and bright orange versions, while another one shows a more subdued gray option.
Remix everything.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) September 17, 2025
Headphone Pro. 29 September. pic.twitter.com/8zyY3DwkZZ
Is this a modular design?
Nothing Headphone (1). | Image Credit - PhoneArena
All of the teasers suggest that the ear cushions can be easily switched, allowing you to use mixed colors or match them to the color of the headphones. I’d assume that EMF will sell ear cushions as an extra accessory, so you could change them whenever you like, including when they get damaged.
The system for changing the ear cushions appears very easy to use. In one of the teaser videos, one cushion rotates and locks into the headphones. In two of the teasers, Nothing uses the phrase “remix everything,” further suggesting easy customization.
A fresh design and some unique features can go a long way, but eventually the success of a pair of headphones depends on the audio quality and the price. If Nothing keeps the spirit of the CMF brand, the Headphone Pro should be very affordable, which could help them succeed.
It all depends on the price
