Nothing teases modular over-ear headphones from its budget CMF brand

Among the various buttons seen in the teasers, something Nothing calls an energy slider stands out. While its function is unclear, it follows the Super Mic on the Ear (3) as a feature we don’t see on competing models. There’s also something that appears to be a scrolling wheel, likely to control the volume.



The system for changing the ear cushions appears very easy to use. In one of the teaser videos, one cushion rotates and locks into the headphones. In two of the teasers, Nothing uses the phrase “remix everything,” further suggesting easy customization.



It all depends on the price

All of the teasers suggest that the ear cushions can be easily switched, allowing you to use mixed colors or match them to the color of the headphones. I'd assume that EMF will sell ear cushions as an extra accessory, so you could change them whenever you like, including when they get damaged.







