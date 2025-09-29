Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Nothing’s CMF just launched customizable headphones with wild battery life for under $100

The Headphone Pro might make you question why other headphones cost so much.

An image showing the new Headphone Pro by CMF.
CMF, Nothing’s budget-focused sub-brand, just revealed its newest product: the CMF Headphone Pro, the company’s first pair of over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation.

Headphone Pro is here and ready for your ears


The CMF Headphone Pro has officially launched, and just like we’ve come to expect from the company, it’s not just about sound – it’s about style, too. The headphones come in three base colors:

  • Light Grey
  • Dark Grey
  • Light Green

The new Headphone Pro in all its colors. | Image credit – CMF

And if that’s not enough to catch your eye, thanks to CMF’s modular approach, you can swap out the ear cushions with optional add-ons in Orange or Light Green. That means you can mix and match to create your own unique look – for example, pair orange cushions with the green frame for a bold, playful design.


Functionality is where CMF is also trying something different. Instead of relying solely on touch gestures, the Headphone Pro sticks with physical controls for a more tactile feel (and a lower price, I guess). There’s a Roller button that handles volume, ANC, and playback controls.


For the first time, CMF has also added an Energy Slider, allowing you to adjust bass and treble according to the mood of the track you are listening to. Add in a customizable button – which can be set to trigger features like Spatial Audio or instant AI access – and the headphones offer a level of personalization that feels rare in this price range.

On the audio side, CMF is packing Hybrid ANC with up to 40dB of noise cancellation. The system is adaptive, meaning it automatically adjusts based on your surroundings to give you the best possible isolation.

Inside are custom-built 40mm nickel-plated drivers that support Hi-Res audio and LDAC, promising high-fidelity sound with low distortion. CMF is also including its Personal Sound tech, which tailors audio to your individual ear canal for a more customized listening experience.

If there’s one thing CMF is pushing hard here, it is endurance. The Headphone Pro promises up to 100 hours of playback on a single charge, or 50 hours of talk time. Even with ANC enabled, you’re still looking at up to 50 hours of continuous use.

Charging is just as impressive. A quick 5-minute top-up nets you up to 4 hours of listening, while a full recharge takes less than 2 hours over USB-C. You can even charge the headphones directly from your smartphone on the go with a USB-C to USB-C cable, which is a neat touch for keeping downtime at zero.

Price and availability


The CMF Headphone Pro is on sale now in the UK and EU, with a US release set for October 7. Pricing is:

  • £79 / $99 / €99 for the headphones
  • £19 / $25 / €25 for the swappable ear cushions in Orange and Light Green

A strong contender in the budget space



On paper, the Headphone Pro looks like a steal. CMF has already proven itself with the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus, which managed to deliver surprisingly solid sound quality for the price. With ANC, modular design, unique controls, and long battery life, the Headphone Pro feels like a very sensible option for anyone who wants premium features without paying premium prices.


There aren’t too many budget over-ear headphones that offer this mix of design and features. Anker’s Soundcore Life Q45 is one of the few competitors in this space, but CMF’s approach could make its offering stand out even more.

CMF Headphone Pro is under $100. Would you consider it over pricier options with similar features?

Vote View Result

The real test will be hands-on


Of course, real-world testing will be the final verdict – specs and marketing claims don’t always tell the whole story. But given how CMF has handled its past devices, there’s reason to believe these will be more than just flashy looks. For budget-conscious audiophiles who still want features like ANC, long battery life, and customization, the Headphone Pro could easily hit that sweet spot of value and performance.

