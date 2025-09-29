Nothing’s CMF just launched customizable headphones with wild battery life for under $100

The new Headphone Pro in all its colors. | Image credit – CMF

Functionality is where CMF is also trying something different. Instead of relying solely on touch gestures, the Headphone Pro sticks with physical controls for a more tactile feel (and a lower price, I guess). There’s a Roller button that handles volume, ANC, and playback controls.







Charging is just as impressive. A quick 5-minute top-up nets you up to 4 hours of listening, while a full recharge takes less than 2 hours over USB-C. You can even charge the headphones directly from your smartphone on the go with a USB-C to USB-C cable, which is a neat touch for keeping downtime at zero.

Price and availability

The CMF Headphone Pro is on sale now in the UK and EU, with a US release set for October 7. Pricing is:



Recommended Stories £79 / $99 / €99 for the headphones

£19 / $25 / €25 for the swappable ear cushions in Orange and Light Green A strong contender in the budget space



On paper, the Headphone Pro looks like a steal. CMF has already proven itself with the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus, which managed to deliver surprisingly solid sound quality for the price. With ANC, modular design, unique controls, and long battery life, the Headphone Pro feels like a very sensible option for anyone who wants premium features without paying premium prices. Charging is just as impressive. A quick 5-minute top-up nets you up to 4 hours of listening, while a full recharge takes less than 2 hours over USB-C. You can even charge the headphones directly from your smartphone on the go with a USB-C to USB-C cable, which is a neat touch for keeping downtime at zero.The CMF Headphone Pro is on sale now in the UK and EU, with a US release set for October 7. Pricing is:On paper, the Headphone Pro looks like a steal. CMF has already proven itself with the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus, which managed to deliver surprisingly solid sound quality for the price. With ANC, modular design, unique controls, and long battery life, the Headphone Pro feels like a very sensible option for anyone who wants premium features without paying premium prices.







There aren’t too many budget over-ear headphones that offer this mix of design and features. Anker’s Soundcore Life Q45 is one of the few competitors in this space, but CMF’s approach could make its offering stand out even more.





The real test will be hands-on

Of course, real-world testing will be the final verdict – specs and marketing claims don’t always tell the whole story. But given how CMF has handled its past devices, there’s reason to believe these will be more than just flashy looks. For budget-conscious audiophiles who still want features like ANC, long battery life, and customization, the Headphone Pro could easily hit that sweet spot of value and performance.



