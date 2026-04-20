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The new iPhone 18 Pro color is already turning into a fan favorite

The iPhone 18 Pro appears to have great colors to choose from, and one of them is definitely gaining more popularity than the others.

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iPhone 18 Pro Dark Cherry render
Apple has been on a roll with awesome colors as of late. | Image by Fpt.
For the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max coming out later this year, Apple has reportedly picked some very elegant new colors. The newest shade, which is replacing Cosmic Orange seen on the iPhone 17 Pro, is already becoming a fan favorite because of how subtly elegant it looks.

New iPhone 18 Pro colors


According to new leaks and reports, the iPhone 18 Pro colors will consist of the following options:

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  • Dark Gray
  • Dark Cherry
  • Light Blue

In addition, a silver shade is also under consideration. Of these choices, there appears to be a clear fan favorite, and it’s not the Dark Gray that looks like the black option that was sorely missing from the iPhone 17 Pro.

Dark Cherry might steal the show




In a recent poll, we asked you which of these new colors for the iPhone 18 Pro appealed to you the most. A whopping 48.5 Percent of you picked Dark Cherry, the new shade that combines the elegance of red and maroon into a soft tone that doesn’t stand out too much but still makes everyone do a double take.

Dark Gray, which looks like the dark tone that people wished for on the iPhone 17 Pro models, came in second with almost 20 percent of votes. Meanwhile, 16 percent of respondents feel that Light Blue is the prettiest option in the lineup and only a little over four percent of voters chose silver.

Around 11 percent of you, on the other hand, said that none of the presented color choices were appealing. What about you? Which iPhone 18 Pro color is your favorite?

Which is your favorite iPhone 18 Pro color?
476 Votes


Apple’s recent color choices are phenomenal


iPhone 16 colors
The iPhone 16 series came in some great colors. | Image by PhoneArena


As of late, Apple has been releasing its products in some very fun or stunning colors, oftentimes both at the same time. Dark Cherry is simply joining a list that already contains options like Desert Titanium, Ultramarine, Cosmic Orange, and even Citrus for the MacBook Neo.

If Dark Cherry has garnered more votes than Dark Gray, then the company is definitely doing something right.

It’s my favorite too


I have always preferred to buy my phones in black, and the absence of that shade for the iPhone 17 Pro made the iPhone Air even more appealing in my eyes.

However, Dark Cherry is one of those very rare smartphone colors that is making me rethink my commitment to black flagship phones. I hope that the iPhone 20 Pro — next year’s model which will have a display with no cutouts — gets a similar elegant color option too, because that phone might convince me to join team Apple at last.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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