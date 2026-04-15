Amazon knocks Motorola's state-of-the-art 512GB Razr Ultra foldable down to an unbeatable price









Is it really a good idea to buy a product that's about to become outdated in no more than a few weeks? I strongly believe so, as long as you manage to take advantage of Amazon's latest deal on the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered clamshell in a 512GB storage variant and a Pantone Scarab colorway only. Is it really a good idea to buy a product that's about to become outdated in no more than a few weeks? I strongly believe so, as long as you manage to take advantage of Amazon's latest deal on the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered clamshell in a 512GB storage variant and a Pantone Scarab colorway only.

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $600 off (46%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Pantone Scarab Color Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Yes, the e-commerce giant is currently slashing a whopping $600 (or 46 percent) off that beautiful foldable's $1,299.99 list price, improving on a $500 discount that's been available (on and off) for several months now. Will this drastic new price cut last? Probably not, seeing as how the other three color options are all still marked down by "only" 500 bucks on Amazon.





Alternatively, you could head over to Motorola's official US website and save an even more impressive $700 on a 1TB storage configuration that's normally priced at $1,499.99. But that will still set you back $100 more than the Pantone Scarab-coated 512 gig model on Amazon, and unless you have a (logical) reason to think you need all that extra local digital hoarding room, it's likely a good idea to minimize your spending.









After all, you'll get the same generous 16GB RAM count from both Razr Ultra variants, not to mention two remarkably large and high-quality 7 and 4-inch AMOLED screens with 165Hz refresh rate technology, super-premium build quality, stellar battery life, and blazing fast charging.





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