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Amazon knocks Motorola's state-of-the-art 512GB Razr Ultra foldable down to an unbeatable price

It's pretty much impossible to say no right now to one of the best Android-powered flip phones at this absolutely mind-blowing discount.

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Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
Who said premium foldables need to be ultra-expensive? Not Motorola. | Image by PhoneArena

If you're as passionate as I am about foldable devices in general and Motorola handsets in particular, you're probably already well aware of the company's plans to unveil a new Razr 70, aka Razr (2026), family of "modern" flip phones soon. If not, that's obviously what I'm here for. Well, that and to recommend last year's Razr Ultra flagship.

Is it really a good idea to buy a product that's about to become outdated in no more than a few weeks? I strongly believe so, as long as you manage to take advantage of Amazon's latest deal on the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered clamshell in a 512GB storage variant and a Pantone Scarab colorway only.

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$600 off (46%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Pantone Scarab Color
Buy at Amazon
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Yes, the e-commerce giant is currently slashing a whopping $600 (or 46 percent) off that beautiful foldable's $1,299.99 list price, improving on a $500 discount that's been available (on and off) for several months now. Will this drastic new price cut last? Probably not, seeing as how the other three color options are all still marked down by "only" 500 bucks on Amazon.

Alternatively, you could head over to Motorola's official US website and save an even more impressive $700 on a 1TB storage configuration that's normally priced at $1,499.99. But that will still set you back $100 more than the Pantone Scarab-coated 512 gig model on Amazon, and unless you have a (logical) reason to think you need all that extra local digital hoarding room, it's likely a good idea to minimize your spending.


After all, you'll get the same generous 16GB RAM count from both Razr Ultra variants, not to mention two remarkably large and high-quality 7 and 4-inch AMOLED screens with 165Hz refresh rate technology, super-premium build quality, stellar battery life, and blazing fast charging.

Is this 2025 edition of the ultra-high-end Motorola Razr Ultra better than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7? Well, it's definitely not worse, and at a significantly lower price (with 512GB internal storage), it's undeniably a smarter buy right now. And while I have no doubt that the 2026 generation will be even better, I also fully expect the improved foldable to go up in price and take a long time to score a $200 or $300 discount (let alone a $600 or $700 markdown).

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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