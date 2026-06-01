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The most insane Razr Ultra (2025) deal is back to save you a fortune on an amazing foldable

Foldable buyers on relatively tight budgets can forget about the Razr Ultra (2026) and Galaxy Z Flip 7 and pull the trigger on the Razr Ultra (2025) today.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Motorola Android Deals
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Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
The Razr Ultra (2025) is big, stylish, and powerful. | Image by PhoneArena

If you were as disappointed as I was to see the undeniably impressive Razr Ultra (2026) released at an excessive $1,499.99 starting price a few weeks ago, the time has come to turn that frown upside down... and buy the Razr Ultra (2025).

Motorola's older ultra-high-end flip phone is naturally a little humbler but also way cheaper, at least if you hurry and take advantage of the handset manufacturer's latest bonkers deal. This is hardly unprecedented, but it disappeared after the Razr Ultra (2026) debut, and I personally had zero hopes it would ever return.
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
$799 99
$1499 99
$700 off (47%)
Motorola's best foldable phone... from last year is a 2026 must-buy again at a crazy low price in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant and three different color options. The Razr Ultra (2025) is amazingly bundled with complimentary Moto Buds 2 Plus at its heavily reduced price.
Buy at Motorola
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Obviously, I'm now fearful it will go away soon again or even that the 2025-released foldable itself will be discontinued before long, so you should strongly consider pulling the trigger right now. At $799.99, this is undoubtedly the best foldable device you can buy in 2026, and incredibly enough, that price includes a complimentary pair of true wireless earbuds as well.

Not just any earbuds either, but the brand-new Moto Buds 2 Plus with active noise cancellation, premium Bose-powered sound, and epic battery life, which are normally available for $149.99 by themselves.

The Razr Ultra (2025), meanwhile, is typically priced at $1,499.99 in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage configuration, so all in all, you're looking at saving an outstanding 850 bucks here for a presumably limited time only. The phone's $700 outright discount alone makes this the greatest foldable deal available today (by far), and the huge 7 and 4-inch screens equipped with 165Hz refresh rate technology (each) make last year's Razr Ultra clamshell (at least) as impressive as the Galaxy Z Flip 7.


The same goes for the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under this bad boy's hood, as well as the hefty 16 gigs of RAM paired with the mind-blowing aforementioned terabyte of local digital hoarding room. The two 50MP rear-facing cameras are no pushovers either, and the 4,700mAh battery is not only remarkably large but also capable of charging at incredible 68W speeds.

Granted, Samsung has a Galaxy Z Flip 8 around the corner that will obviously leave both the Z Flip 7 and Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) behind in many of those key departments, but its price is unlikely to drop anywhere near $799.99 anytime soon (read ever).
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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