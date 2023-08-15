Save £100 on Motorola's first budget-friendly foldable, the Motorola Razr 40; get one from Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Foldable phones are typically amazing, stylish, and quite expensive handsets. However, if you're in the UK, you can currently score an awesome deal on an amazing foldable phone without breaking the bank.
Amazon UK is currently offering the 256GB Sage Green-colored version of the Motorola Razr 40 at a nice 13% discount. This means you will save £100 on this awesome phone if you act fast and get one through this great deal.
Now, obviously, Motorola had to cut some corners in order to lower the price tag of the Motorola Razr 40. For instance, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, unlike its bigger brother, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which comes with the more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That said, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is a solid mid-range processor, which combined with the 8GB of RAM on this model of the Motorola Razr 40, should give you nice performance without hiccups.
Fortunately, the battery life on this thing is pretty awesome. With a 4,200mAh power cell, the Motorola Razr 40 surpasses the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5, and even its bigger brother, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Furthermore, the 4,200mAh battery will easily last you through the day without the need to make a pit stop for a quick top-up. Not only that, but the phone also supports 30W wired charging, which fills the tank to 70% in just 30 minutes and to 100% in around 50 minutes.
Overall, the Motorola Razr 40 has good performance, great battery life and will cost you way less than a Galaxy Z Flip 5 or even a Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Furthermore, the phone can now be yours for £100 off, which makes it an even better bargain. So, don't waste time thinking about this and score a nice deal on an awesome foldable phone now.
Amazon UK is currently offering the 256GB Sage Green-colored version of the Motorola Razr 40 at a nice 13% discount. This means you will save £100 on this awesome phone if you act fast and get one through this great deal.
Now, obviously, Motorola had to cut some corners in order to lower the price tag of the Motorola Razr 40. For instance, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, unlike its bigger brother, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which comes with the more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That said, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is a solid mid-range processor, which combined with the 8GB of RAM on this model of the Motorola Razr 40, should give you nice performance without hiccups.
In terms of cameras, the phone packs 12 MP (wide) and 13 MP(ultrawide) shooters on the back and a 32 MP selfie snapper. The Motorola Razr 40 is definitely not among the phones that take gorgeous photos, but its pictures are still reasonably good-looking. They are not bad, but not of amazing quality either.
Fortunately, the battery life on this thing is pretty awesome. With a 4,200mAh power cell, the Motorola Razr 40 surpasses the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5, and even its bigger brother, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Furthermore, the 4,200mAh battery will easily last you through the day without the need to make a pit stop for a quick top-up. Not only that, but the phone also supports 30W wired charging, which fills the tank to 70% in just 30 minutes and to 100% in around 50 minutes.
Overall, the Motorola Razr 40 has good performance, great battery life and will cost you way less than a Galaxy Z Flip 5 or even a Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Furthermore, the phone can now be yours for £100 off, which makes it an even better bargain. So, don't waste time thinking about this and score a nice deal on an awesome foldable phone now.
Things that are NOT allowed: