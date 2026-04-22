Metro by T-Mobile offers Big Three-level features, now with iPhone discounts
Leave the Big Three without losing your perks with Metro by T-Mobile.
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Metro makes it easy to choose the iPhone 16e. | Image by PhoneArena
Paying an arm and a leg for mobile data is never fun. That's why some users opt out of the Big Three, choosing a prepaid carrier to save while getting a stable, reliable service.
Metro is one of the most popular MVNOs. It uses T-Mobile's network to deliver reliable coverage for Americans. But it's not the only prepaid carrier operating on T-Mobile's 5G infrastructure. Mint Mobile does the same — are they giving you identical service?
Metro and Mint may look similar at a first glance. However, that's not entirely the case. Similarities include largely similar download speeds and multi-month plan options.
The downside? Metro doesn't give you a mobile hotspot with all of its plans, whereas the perk is available on all Mint Mobile plans.
Mint Mobile allows users to prepay for unlimited data for up to 12 months. This carrier often launches discounts on its one-year unlimited plans.
In addition, both carriers frequently sell highly sought-after devices at steep discounts. For instance, if you're after an iPhone, I'd recommend checking out Metro's ongoing promo on the iPhone 16e.
Ideal for users seeking an all-rounder on the Apple ecosystem with a reasonable asking price, the iPhone 16e boasts a compact 6.1-inch OLED display. It's also equipped with an A18 chip, delivering plenty of potential for daily tasks and light multitasking.
However, the device is currently discounted to only $99.99 when you bring your own phone and select the $50/mo. plan (with AutoPay). Keep in mind that the first month of service costs $55.
Keep the service active for three months, and Metro will give you a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard. That brings the total price to $0.00!
Paying $50/mo for service may sound like a lot, but Metro is giving you several exciting extras to make the choice easier. Firstly, the plan gives you unlimited data (download speeds of up to 455 Mbps), as well as unlimited text and talk.
On top of that, you can grab all sorts of freebies and discounts through T-Mobile Tuesdays, plus Scam Shield protection. In addition, you receive a 100GB Google One membership and 8GB of monthly hotspot data.
Clearly, this offer is solid — but is the iPhone 16e the one to pick now that Apple has released the new iPhone 17e? Well, it depends on how much you want to save.
The iPhone 17e comes with MagSafe support and larger storage in its base configuration: 256GB. It's also on sale at Metro right now. However, the device comes with a more modest discount of $150 when you pick the $50/mo. with AutoPay plan and bring your phone number.
If these extras are good enough for you and you're willing to pay the higher price, you're probably better off with the newer mid-ranger. But if saving the most is your top priority, the iPhone 16e is the best choice for you.
It all comes down to what you value more: extra perks from your carrier or pure long-term savings, and whether you're prioritizing the most affordable deal or the newest hardware.
As I see it, Metro by T-Mobile delivers a more feature-rich experience, while Mint keeps things simple. And yet, the current iPhone 16e promo looks like the ultimate value package, as it gives you a solid iPhone experience practically for free while giving you some of the most exciting carrier extras.
Metro is one of the most popular MVNOs. It uses T-Mobile's network to deliver reliable coverage for Americans. But it's not the only prepaid carrier operating on T-Mobile's 5G infrastructure. Mint Mobile does the same — are they giving you identical service?
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Metro vs Mint: are there any differences?
Metro and Mint may look similar at a first glance. However, that's not entirely the case. Similarities include largely similar download speeds and multi-month plan options.
That said, Metro packs extras like T-Mobile Tuesdays through the Metro app. Each week, users get special discounts, freebies, vouchers, and other exciting perks. You're also getting Scam Shield for additional protection against spam and fraudulent calls.
T-Mobile's 5G network has a wide coverage across the US. | Image by Metro by T-Mobile
The downside? Metro doesn't give you a mobile hotspot with all of its plans, whereas the perk is available on all Mint Mobile plans.
Mint Mobile allows users to prepay for unlimited data for up to 12 months. This carrier often launches discounts on its one-year unlimited plans.
In addition, both carriers frequently sell highly sought-after devices at steep discounts. For instance, if you're after an iPhone, I'd recommend checking out Metro's ongoing promo on the iPhone 16e.
What makes Metro and the iPhone 16e a great combo
Now that's what I call a great deal! | Image by PhoneArena
Ideal for users seeking an all-rounder on the Apple ecosystem with a reasonable asking price, the iPhone 16e boasts a compact 6.1-inch OLED display. It's also equipped with an A18 chip, delivering plenty of potential for daily tasks and light multitasking.
Even though it packs a single camera, as our iPhone 16e review's camera samples show, it actually delivers pretty good-looking images in most scenarios. The best thing about it is its affordable asking price of $599.99.
However, the device is currently discounted to only $99.99 when you bring your own phone and select the $50/mo. plan (with AutoPay). Keep in mind that the first month of service costs $55.
Keep the service active for three months, and Metro will give you a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard. That brings the total price to $0.00!
Included perks
Paying $50/mo for service may sound like a lot, but Metro is giving you several exciting extras to make the choice easier. Firstly, the plan gives you unlimited data (download speeds of up to 455 Mbps), as well as unlimited text and talk.
On top of that, you can grab all sorts of freebies and discounts through T-Mobile Tuesdays, plus Scam Shield protection. In addition, you receive a 100GB Google One membership and 8GB of monthly hotspot data.
Should you go for the iPhone 16e?
Clearly, this offer is solid — but is the iPhone 16e the one to pick now that Apple has released the new iPhone 17e? Well, it depends on how much you want to save.
For some, the iPhone 17e may be a better bargain. | Image by PhoneArena
The iPhone 17e comes with MagSafe support and larger storage in its base configuration: 256GB. It's also on sale at Metro right now. However, the device comes with a more modest discount of $150 when you pick the $50/mo. with AutoPay plan and bring your phone number.
If these extras are good enough for you and you're willing to pay the higher price, you're probably better off with the newer mid-ranger. But if saving the most is your top priority, the iPhone 16e is the best choice for you.
The bottom line
It all comes down to what you value more: extra perks from your carrier or pure long-term savings, and whether you're prioritizing the most affordable deal or the newest hardware.
As I see it, Metro by T-Mobile delivers a more feature-rich experience, while Mint keeps things simple. And yet, the current iPhone 16e promo looks like the ultimate value package, as it gives you a solid iPhone experience practically for free while giving you some of the most exciting carrier extras.
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