Metro by T-Mobile offers Big Three-level features, now with iPhone discounts

Right now, Metro by T-Mobile allows you to grab the iPhone 16e for $0.00. Bring your phone number and select the $50/mo plan, and you get an instant $400 discount. If you keep the service for three months, you'll receive an additional discount of $100 (virtual prepaid Mastercard).

T-Mobile

iPhone 16e



The iPhone 17e comes with MagSafe support and larger storage in its base configuration: 256GB. It's also on sale at Metro right now. However, the device comes with a more modest discount of $150 when you pick the $50/mo. with AutoPay plan and bring your phone number.

iPhone 17e: save $150 at Metro $349 99 $599 99 $250 off (42%) If you're after the latest hardware, the iPhone 17e may be a better fit for you. Metro is currently giving you a $150 discount on this device when you bring your phone number and select the $50/mo plan. Buy at Metro by T-Mobile

iPhone 16e

The bottom line

T-Mobile

iPhone 16e

If these extras are good enough for you and you're willing to pay the higher price, you're probably better off with the newer mid-ranger. But if saving the most is your top priority, theis the best choice for you.It all comes down to what you value more: extra perks from your carrier or pure long-term savings, and whether you're prioritizing the most affordable deal or the newest hardware.As I see it, Metro bydelivers a more feature-rich experience, while Mint keeps things simple. And yet, the currentpromo looks like the ultimate value package, as it gives you a solid iPhone experience practically for free while giving you some of the most exciting carrier extras.