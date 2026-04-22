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Metro by T-Mobile offers Big Three-level features, now with iPhone discounts

Leave the Big Three without losing your perks with Metro by T-Mobile.

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Rear view of the iPhone 16e, showing the iconic Apple logo and the single rear camera.
Metro makes it easy to choose the iPhone 16e. | Image by PhoneArena
Paying an arm and a leg for mobile data is never fun. That's why some users opt out of the Big Three, choosing a prepaid carrier to save while getting a stable, reliable service.

Metro is one of the most popular MVNOs. It uses T-Mobile's network to deliver reliable coverage for Americans. But it's not the only prepaid carrier operating on T-Mobile's 5G infrastructure. Mint Mobile does the same — are they giving you identical service?

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Metro vs Mint: are there any differences?


Metro and Mint may look similar at a first glance. However, that's not entirely the case. Similarities include largely similar download speeds and multi-month plan options.

That said, Metro packs extras like T-Mobile Tuesdays through the Metro app. Each week, users get special discounts, freebies, vouchers, and other exciting perks. You're also getting Scam Shield for additional protection against spam and fraudulent calls. 



The downside? Metro doesn't give you a mobile hotspot with all of its plans, whereas the perk is available on all Mint Mobile plans.

Mint Mobile allows users to prepay for unlimited data for up to 12 months. This carrier often launches discounts on its one-year unlimited plans. 

In addition, both carriers frequently sell highly sought-after devices at steep discounts. For instance, if you're after an iPhone, I'd recommend checking out Metro's ongoing promo on the iPhone 16e

What makes Metro and the iPhone 16e a great combo



Ideal for users seeking an all-rounder on the Apple ecosystem with a reasonable asking price, the iPhone 16e boasts a compact 6.1-inch OLED display. It's also equipped with an A18 chip, delivering plenty of potential for daily tasks and light multitasking.

Even though it packs a single camera, as our iPhone 16e review's camera samples show, it actually delivers pretty good-looking images in most scenarios. The best thing about it is its affordable asking price of $599.99.

Grab the iPhone 16e for $0.00

$0
$599 99
$600 off (100%)
Right now, Metro by T-Mobile allows you to grab the iPhone 16e for $0.00. Bring your phone number and select the $50/mo plan, and you get an instant $400 discount. If you keep the service for three months, you'll receive an additional discount of $100 (virtual prepaid Mastercard).
Buy at Metro by T-Mobile


However, the device is currently discounted to only $99.99 when you bring your own phone and select the $50/mo. plan (with AutoPay). Keep in mind that the first month of service costs $55.

Keep the service active for three months, and Metro will give you a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard. That brings the total price to $0.00!

Included perks


Paying $50/mo for service may sound like a lot, but Metro is giving you several exciting extras to make the choice easier. Firstly, the plan gives you unlimited data (download speeds of up to 455 Mbps), as well as unlimited text and talk. 

On top of that, you can grab all sorts of freebies and discounts through T-Mobile Tuesdays, plus Scam Shield protection. In addition, you receive a 100GB Google One membership and 8GB of monthly hotspot data.

Should you go for the iPhone 16e?


Clearly, this offer is solid — but is the iPhone 16e the one to pick now that Apple has released the new iPhone 17e? Well, it depends on how much you want to save. 


The iPhone 17e comes with MagSafe support and larger storage in its base configuration: 256GB. It's also on sale at Metro right now. However, the device comes with a more modest discount of $150 when you pick the $50/mo. with AutoPay plan and bring your phone number.

iPhone 17e: save $150 at Metro

$349 99
$599 99
$250 off (42%)
If you're after the latest hardware, the iPhone 17e may be a better fit for you. Metro is currently giving you a $150 discount on this device when you bring your phone number and select the $50/mo plan.
Buy at Metro by T-Mobile


If these extras are good enough for you and you're willing to pay the higher price, you're probably better off with the newer mid-ranger. But if saving the most is your top priority, the iPhone 16e is the best choice for you.

The bottom line


It all comes down to what you value more: extra perks from your carrier or pure long-term savings, and whether you're prioritizing the most affordable deal or the newest hardware.

As I see it, Metro by T-Mobile delivers a more feature-rich experience, while Mint keeps things simple. And yet, the current iPhone 16e promo looks like the ultimate value package, as it gives you a solid iPhone experience practically for free while giving you some of the most exciting carrier extras.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
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