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Move over, Ray-Ban: Samsung and Google just revealed their first intelligent eyewear

A two-partner design strategy involving Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

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Johanna Romero
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Gentle Monster and Warby Parker eyewear in collaboration with Google and Samsung
Gentle Monster and Warby Parker eyewear in collaboration with Google and Samsung. | Image by Samsung/Google
Samsung has been talking about smart glasses for what feels like forever, and Meta has been quietly racking up sales the whole time. That dynamic just shifted.

At Google I/O 2026, Samsung and Google finally pulled the curtain back on their new "intelligent eyewear," a category Samsung has been teasing since late 2025, when we covered the original partnership announcement. The reveal landed today, and the message is hard to miss: this is Samsung's real swing at smart glasses, and it's coming this fall.

What Samsung and Google just unveiled


The new eyewear arrives in two premium styles, co-created with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, according to Samsung's official announcement. Gentle Monster handles the bold, fashion-forward end, while Warby Parker brings its clean, timeless aesthetic.

The glasses run on Android XR and lean on Gemini for the AI heavy lifting. They're built as a companion to your phone, not a replacement, which is the same lane Meta's Ray-Bans have been winning in for two years now.

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What the glasses can actually do

Voice-driven Gemini is the heart of the experience. You can ask for walking directions, find a nearby coffee shop and even place an order without pulling out your phone.

Notifications get summarized and read aloud, calendar events get added on the fly, and you can capture photos hands-free. The real-time translation feature is the one I keep coming back to, since it matches the speaker's voice when translating, which is a genuinely useful detail.

Text translation on menus, signs and anything else in your line of sight is also part of the package. The Galaxy ecosystem tie-in means everything should click into place with the rest of your Samsung gear.

What would actually convince you to put smart glasses on your face?
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Why this matters for the smart glasses race

Meta has had this category mostly to itself, and it has cashed in. The Ray-Ban Meta glasses sold well enough that Meta is now pushing production toward 20 million units this year.

Samsung's two-partner play covers more ground than Meta's single deal with EssilorLuxottica. Gentle Monster goes after the trend-driven fashion crowd, while Warby Parker pulls in a more mainstream audience. Apple, meanwhile, is still designing its own frames in-house with a launch reportedly years away.



Where I land on this

I'm excited, but I'm holding off on the celebration until we see a price and a spec sheet. Samsung has earned the right to be taken seriously here, however smart glasses live and die on three things: weight, battery life and how much the AI actually understands what you're looking at.

There's also a quiet detail worth flagging. The fall launch is happening in "select markets" only, which mirrors the same play Meta ran with its Ray-Ban Display glasses going US-first.

If Samsung is going that route too, that tells you everything about who is really fighting for this category right now. Launch is set for fall 2026, and I'll be watching closely.

For more hot takes, opinions and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on X and Threads.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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