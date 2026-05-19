Move over, Ray-Ban: Samsung and Google just revealed their first intelligent eyewear

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What the glasses can actually do





Voice-driven Gemini is the heart of the experience. You can ask for walking directions, find a nearby coffee shop and even place an order without pulling out your phone.Notifications get summarized and read aloud, calendar events get added on the fly, and you can capture photos hands-free. The real-time translation feature is the one I keep coming back to, since it matches the speaker's voice when translating, which is a genuinely useful detail.Text translation on menus, signs and anything else in your line of sight is also part of the package. The Galaxy ecosystem tie-in means everything should click into place with the rest of your Samsung gear.