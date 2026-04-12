Apple's upcoming smart glasses just got their most detailed reveal yet
The company isn't following Meta's playbook, and it shows.
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Meta Ray-Ban glasses. | Image by Meta
Apple spent nearly a decade trying to make AR glasses happen and ended up with the Vision Pro, a headset most people didn't want. According to Bloomberg's lead Apple reporter Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, the company is pivoting to display-free smart glasses that look like something you'd actually wear.
The glasses, code-named N50, should debut late this year or early 2027, with sales in 2027. No display on board, as they're Apple's take on the Meta Ray-Ban glasses: cameras for photos and video, speakers for calls and music, and hands-free interaction through a significantly upgraded Siri coming with iOS 27.
The N50 isn't a standalone play. It's part of a strategy that includes camera-equipped AirPods and a camera-enabled pendant, all designed to read your surroundings and feed context into Siri and Apple Intelligence.
Meta has a big head start with the Ray-Ban glasses selling well and display-enabled versions coming. Apple showing up in 2027 with a display-free product Meta proved people wanted in 2023 is not bold.
Apple has done this before, though. The Apple Watch wasn't first, yet it became the one everyone bought. We all have seen this play out several times with Apple, as their strategy of using custom chips, retail presence, and tight iPhone integration closes gaps fast.
Four frame styles and a premium acetate build
The glasses, code-named N50, should debut late this year or early 2027, with sales in 2027. No display on board, as they're Apple's take on the Meta Ray-Ban glasses: cameras for photos and video, speakers for calls and music, and hands-free interaction through a significantly upgraded Siri coming with iOS 27.
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Apple is designing the frames in-house, passing on fashion partnerships like Meta has with EssilorLuxottica or the Warby Parker collaboration backing Google and Samsung.
Four styles are in testing: a large Wayfarer-style, a slimmer rectangular option similar to Tim Cook's frames, larger oval frames, and a smaller refined oval. They're built from acetate, a premium material that holds up better than standard plastic, in black, ocean blue, and light brown.
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Part of a three-pronged AI wearables push
Meta's Ray-Ban glasses. | Image by Meta
The N50 isn't a standalone play. It's part of a strategy that includes camera-equipped AirPods and a camera-enabled pendant, all designed to read your surroundings and feed context into Siri and Apple Intelligence.
Apple's original roadmap looked nothing like this. A decade ago, the plan was an iPhone-tethered AR headset by 2020 and true AR glasses by 2022, however, only the Vision Pro ever shipped (years late), and proper AR glasses are still years out.
Apple is late, but that is kind of its thing
Meta has a big head start with the Ray-Ban glasses selling well and display-enabled versions coming. Apple showing up in 2027 with a display-free product Meta proved people wanted in 2023 is not bold.
Apple has done this before, though. The Apple Watch wasn't first, yet it became the one everyone bought. We all have seen this play out several times with Apple, as their strategy of using custom chips, retail presence, and tight iPhone integration closes gaps fast.
What would sell you on Apple's smart glasses?
What could make or break it
However, everything hinges on Siri: if the version in iOS 27 is contextually aware and useful, these could plug into the iPhone in ways Meta can't. If Siri drops the ball, though, no acetate finish will fix that.
I have yet to hop on the smart glasses train (from any brand), but I'm genuinely curious how deeply Apple will weave these into iOS upon release. That integration alone is what could make them something you just have to grab everytime you're on your way out.
I have yet to hop on the smart glasses train (from any brand), but I'm genuinely curious how deeply Apple will weave these into iOS upon release. That integration alone is what could make them something you just have to grab everytime you're on your way out.
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