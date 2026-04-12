Apple's upcoming smart glasses just got their most detailed reveal yet

Four frame styles and a premium acetate build

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Recommended For You Part of a three-pronged AI wearables push Four styles are in testing: a large Wayfarer-style, a slimmer rectangular option similar to Tim Cook 's frames, larger oval frames, and a smaller refined oval. They're built from acetate, a premium material that holds up better than standard plastic, in black, ocean blue, and light brown.



The N50 isn't a standalone play. It's part of a strategy that includes camera-equipped AirPods and



looked nothing like this. A decade ago, the plan was an iPhone-tethered AR headset by 2020 and true AR glasses by 2022, however, only the Vision Pro ever shipped (years late), and proper AR glasses are still years out.



Apple is late, but that is kind of its thing

Meta has a big head start with the



Apple has done this before, though. The Apple Watch wasn't first, yet it became the one everyone bought. We all have seen this play out several times with Apple, as their strategy of using c The N50 isn't a standalone play. It's part of a strategy that includes camera-equipped AirPods and a camera-enabled pendant , all designed to read your surroundings and feed context into Siri and Apple Intelligence Apple's original roadmap looked nothing like this. A decade ago, the plan was an iPhone-tethered AR headset by 2020 and true AR glasses by 2022, however, only theever shipped (years late), and proper AR glasses are still years out.Meta has a big head start with the Ray-Ban glasses selling well and display-enabled versions coming. Apple showing up in 2027 with a display-free product Meta proved people wanted in 2023 is not bold.Apple has done this before, though. The Apple Watch wasn't first, yet it became the one everyone bought. We all have seen this play out several times with Apple, as their strategy of using c ustom chips , retail presence, and tight iPhone integration closes gaps fast.

What would sell you on Apple's smart glasses? The camera and Siri combo for hands-free tasks Tight integration with my iPhone and iOS Premium design that looks like real glasses I'd rather wait for ones with a display Vote 2 Votes

What could make or break it





However, everything hinges on Siri: if the version in iOS 27 is contextually aware and useful, these could plug into the iPhone in ways Meta can't. If Siri drops the ball, though, no acetate finish will fix that.



I have yet to hop on the smart glasses train (from any brand), but I'm genuinely curious how deeply Apple will weave these into iOS upon release. That integration alone is what could make them something you just have to grab everytime you're on your way out.

