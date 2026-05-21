Google and Samsung may dominate one more market by the end of this year

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Do you plan to buy a pair of smart glasses this year? Yes, I’m getting an Android XR pair when they’re out Yes, I’m buying one of Meta’s models Yes, I’m getting another model Maybe, if I find a good offer No Vote 1 Votes

Meta is the undisputed leader, but it’s under pressure









Nothing’s guaranteed yet

Is this the future of tech?

Google will certainly be happy if this prediction comes true, but that would still give it only 18% market share. Meta is expected to remain on top with 64% market share in 2026, but that could change quickly.It took Meta about 18 months to reach 2 million sales for its first Ray-Ban glasses, while Google and Samsung may reach the same number in only a few months. However, Meta reportedly sold 7 million units only in 2025, which speaks of great momentum for its growing portfolio.As positive as those forecasts may sound for Google and Samsung, they’re dependent on some conditions. First, the SAG assumes that the companies won’t suffer from major supply constraints and won’t delay the launch of their glasses.Second, the analysts have made their forecast with the presumption that the new glasses would launch “under a reasonable price tag.” Google didn’t share any details about the price and the spec sheet of the devices, nor a launch date more specific than “this fall.”One more detail that could be detrimental to the success of the Android XR glasses is their availability. Even without supply chain constraints, Google will launch them in “select markets,” which could block even the most excited potential buyers.Our love-hate relationship with smartphones could be solved by a new type of device that is less addictive but equally easy to use when you need it. I’m not convinced AI can do everything we’ve been promised well enough yet, but I’m excited to join the experiment.We’ll also need to solve the privacy issue that comes with people constantly having an AI-connected camera on their face. Seeing how social media and smartphones developed, that could feel like a non-issue if these gadgets turn out to be useful and fun to use, which is what I’ll be looking for.