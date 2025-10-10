iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

The Lenovo Tab One is back to its lowest price in this doorbuster sale

The Lenovo Tab One is a fantastic choice for everyday use, and you can now get it for $50 off!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Tab One with waves appearing to come out of it.
Do you find yourself wondering why you should spend hundreds of dollars on a mid-range or premium tablet when you’re all about casual entertainment? There’s a fantastic doorbuster sale on the Lenovo Tab One you shouldn’t miss out on. Right now, the 4/64GB variant is down by $50, bringing it to only $99.99 from its original $149.99 asking price.

Lenovo Tab One: 33% off at Lenovo

$99 99
$149 99
$50 off (33%)
Lenovo's doorbuster sale brings the Tab One to a much more attractive price right now. The tablet is available for just under $100 right now, thanks to a solid $50 discount on the 4/64GB model. Don't miss out on this epic deal.
Buy at Lenovo

Right off the bat, we should point out this isn’t the first time we’ve come across this sale. However, the device has never been cheaper, so it’s essentially available at its lowest price right now. So, if you’re after an ultra-affordable slate for everyday entertainment, you should definitely check out this doorbuster sale at Lenovo.

While it may not feature an awe-inspiring spec sheet, this tablet is a great choice for everyday users. It features an 8.7-inch HD display and two speakers with Dolby Atmos support, delivering a solid streaming experience for the price.

Performance is great for everyday tasks, too, thanks to its Helio G85 chip. Then again, since you only have 4GB RAM, this Android tablet won’t be the best choice for multitasking. The good news is battery life is excellent here — with a 5,100mAh battery under the hood, this bad boy should deliver up to 12.5 hours of streaming.

What about software support? The slate runs on Android 14 right out of the gate and receives just one OS upgrade. However, it gets two years of security patches, so it should remain reliable and safe until 2027.

What do you think? If the Lenovo Tab One sounds like the right fit for casual use, this is the perfect time to save $50 on it. Just keep in mind that Lenovo’s doorbuster sale might not last much longer.

The Lenovo Tab One is back to its lowest price in this doorbuster sale

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Lenovo Tab - Deals History
139 stories
10 Oct, 2025
The Lenovo Tab One is back to its lowest price in this doorbuster sale
07 Oct, 2025
One of Lenovo's best ultra-affordable tablets sinks to new record low prices in two versions
06 Oct, 2025
The one-month-old Lenovo Idea Tab Plus might be the best mid-range tablet to buy at its new discount The just-released Lenovo Yoga Tab scores a hot new and very hard-to-beat 'doorbuster' discount
02 Oct, 2025
The ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab M11 is once again a top pick at $80 off
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

OpenAI’s latest app racked up 1 million downloads faster than ChatGPT

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Apple may be entering a whole new subscription arena next year

by Iskra Petrova • 1

New Galaxy S26 leak adds fuel to the Exynos vs Snapdragon debate

by Iskra Petrova • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless