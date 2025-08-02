The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 may be getting a new color that could replace this fan-favorite

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Pixel Buds Pro 2 shown in Google Store in Moonstone color
Google seems to have quietly confirmed a new color variant of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, just weeks ahead of its official Made by Google event on August 20. The accidental reveal points to a new "Moonstone" shade, intended to match the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel Watch 4 lineup.

We reported on the leaked colors for the Pixel 10 series, with Moonstone (a bluish tone) and Jade (a green variant) expected to headline this year’s palette. The Pixel Watch 4 is also tipped to come in Moonstone, suggesting a broader color strategy across Google's ecosystem. Now, a product listing on the Google Store was spotted which briefly showed off the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in the same Moonstone hue, alongside updated images. This also suggests that Google has the intention to unify its device colorways, at least across its premium hardware.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 in the reported new 'Moonstone' color. | Images credit — 9to5Google

Interestingly, the listing also mentioned a new Obsidian variant for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which could replace the current Hazel option. However, the product photos still showed the Hazel version, casting some doubt on whether this was a placeholder or a genuine change. As of now, Google has removed both Moonstone and Obsidian from the site, and the previously removed Wintergreen model is back—although it's marked as "out of stock."

Colors temporarily listed for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 on the Google Store
New colorways that were temporarily present in the listing for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. | Image credit — 9to5Google

This wouldn’t be the first time Google shifts its accessory lineup to align with flagship device colors. When the original Pixel Buds Pro launched in 2022, they were later updated with Porcelain and Bay colors to match the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Now, Google seems to be taking it one step further by synchronizing colors across phones, watches, and earbuds.

It’s also worth noting that Apple follows a similar playbook, often coordinating the colors of its iPhones, AirPods cases, and Apple Watch bands to offer a seamless aesthetic. Samsung too has played into this strategy with Galaxy Buds colors that match the Galaxy S and Z series phones.

Do you think Google should unify the colorway of its devices across the ecosystem?

Vote View Result

With the Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, and possibly the Pixel Buds 2a set to debut on August 20, we’re expecting Google to formally unveil this Moonstone variant during the event. Whether or not Obsidian replaces Hazel remains to be seen.

Personally, I think that adding color consistency across Pixel devices is a welcome move. It adds a sense of cohesion for buyers who like matching tech, and it signals that Google is thinking more holistically about its ecosystem. Still, quietly pulling listings from the store after they’ve been spotted shows the company still struggles with controlled product communication — even when the launch is just weeks away.

