The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 may be getting a new color that could replace this fan-favorite

Interestingly, the listing also mentioned a new Obsidian variant for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which could replace the current Hazel option. However, the product photos still showed the Hazel version, casting some doubt on whether this was a placeholder or a genuine change. As of now, Google has removed both Moonstone and Obsidian from the site, and the previously removed Wintergreen model is back—although it's marked as "out of stock."





This wouldn’t be the first time Google shifts its accessory lineup to align with flagship device colors. When the original Pixel Buds Pro launched in 2022, they were later updated with Porcelain and Bay colors to match the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro . Now, Google seems to be taking it one step further by synchronizing colors across phones, watches, and earbuds.





It’s also worth noting that Apple follows a similar playbook, often coordinating the colors of its iPhones, AirPods cases, and Apple Watch bands to offer a seamless aesthetic. Samsung too has played into this strategy with Galaxy Buds colors that match the Galaxy S and Z series phones.





Pixel 10 , Pixel Watch 4 , and possibly the With the, and possibly the Pixel Buds 2a set to debut on August 20, we’re expecting Google to formally unveil this Moonstone variant during the event. Whether or not Obsidian replaces Hazel remains to be seen.





Personally, I think that adding color consistency across Pixel devices is a welcome move. It adds a sense of cohesion for buyers who like matching tech, and it signals that Google is thinking more holistically about its ecosystem. Still, quietly pulling listings from the store after they’ve been spotted shows the company still struggles with controlled product communication — even when the launch is just weeks away.