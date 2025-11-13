Leaked Galaxy S26 Edge dummy shows what could've been – and it's stunningly thin
A 5.5mm-thin Galaxy S26 Edge dummy leaks, showing what Samsung fans might’ve just missed.
Samsung's fiasco with the Galaxy S26 series now seems set in stone: we're getting a base Galaxy S26, a Galaxy S26 Plus, and an Ultra, while the super-slim Edge is... well, apparently cancelled. Some reports still hint we may see the phone at a later date, but judging by reputable leaker OnLeaks, what could've been would've been... gorgeous.
OnLeaks shows the incredibly thin device next to an iPhone 16 Pro to show the night and day difference in thickness. The leaker also seems quite certain that the device is cancelled, although Samsung has not said anything on the matter at this point. Nevertheless, the Galaxy S26 Edge would've been impressive, measuring at 5.5mm thin, according to these dummy units.
A thickness of 5.5mm would've made the Galaxy S26 Edge significantly thinner than its predecessor, and it would've definitely been a head-turner.
Earlier rumors about the Galaxy S26 lineup are now abandoned, and it seems Samsung has returned to its usual strategy for its next year's flagship phones. We expect a base Galaxy S26 (earlier rumors claimed the model was going to be rebranded as a "Pro"), a Galaxy S26 Plus, which leaked recently in all its slightly redesigned glory, and the beast Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Also, rumor has it that the series is going to come with faster RAM, which would noticeably improve the camera performance on all three phones. For now, the expectations are that Samsung is launching the trio in February 2026.
Whether Samsung decides to release the Galaxy S26 Edge or not, unless the company has finally given in to silicon-carbon tech (which seems not to be the case), the Galaxy S26 Edge would not have been the phone for me.
I like how thin it would've been, and I can only imagine how that would've looked on the real device instead of a dummy unit. It would've been exquisite, looking super-premium, just like the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, that small battery is not for me.
Leaker shows super-thin Galaxy S26 Edge dummies
OnLeaks shows the incredibly thin device next to an iPhone 16 Pro to show the night and day difference in thickness. The leaker also seems quite certain that the device is cancelled, although Samsung has not said anything on the matter at this point. Nevertheless, the Galaxy S26 Edge would've been impressive, measuring at 5.5mm thin, according to these dummy units.
In our Galaxy S25 Edge review, we found that this thinness is something that really makes a difference when it comes to the experience, in a very positive way. If only the Galaxy S25 Edge had a bigger battery, I would've been waiting in line to buy it, and this could've been the case for many people. But oh well.
Now, with the Galaxy S26 Edge potentially cancelled, at least we got to see what we might have just missed.
A thickness of 5.5mm would've made the Galaxy S26 Edge significantly thinner than its predecessor, and it would've definitely been a head-turner.
Previously, we've also seen dummy units of the Galaxy S26 Edge, but this then seemed more like a clay model, while today's images show a more complete dummy unit. It's quite similar to dummies we see at stores. Painted in black, the dummy looks gorgeous.
Galaxy S26 series is most likely launching without the Edge
Earlier rumors about the Galaxy S26 lineup are now abandoned, and it seems Samsung has returned to its usual strategy for its next year's flagship phones. We expect a base Galaxy S26 (earlier rumors claimed the model was going to be rebranded as a "Pro"), a Galaxy S26 Plus, which leaked recently in all its slightly redesigned glory, and the beast Galaxy S26 Ultra.
We recently reported that Samsung seems to have finalized the chip strategy for the models, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in all regions. The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are going to have either Exynos 2600 or Qualcomm's chip, depending on the region.
Recommended For You
Galaxy S26 Edge would've been gorgeous, too bad for the battery
Whether Samsung decides to release the Galaxy S26 Edge or not, unless the company has finally given in to silicon-carbon tech (which seems not to be the case), the Galaxy S26 Edge would not have been the phone for me.
I like how thin it would've been, and I can only imagine how that would've looked on the real device instead of a dummy unit. It would've been exquisite, looking super-premium, just like the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, that small battery is not for me.
I have the same issue with the iPhone Air. In this day and age, I just can't take a small battery anymore – I suffered enough for my entire life on that front back in the day when I used to have an iPhone 8 as a daily driver. On top of it all, battery life degrades with time, and a small battery in a phone is a definite dealbreaker for me.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: