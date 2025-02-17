Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Real story behind unflattering iPhone 17 Pro design revealed as another image surfaces

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro design
iPhone 17 Pro render | Image Credit - FPT

What do you get when you take a Google Pixel phone and decide to make it unflattering? An Apple iPhone 17 Pro, apparently.

For months, leaks have been hinting at a redesigned, Pixel-style camera bar for the iPhone 17 series. These rumors are not entirely legitimate apparently. Per a recent report, the cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro will still have a triangular layout, but the bar will be extended, with LED flash, microphone, and LiDAR scanner placed towards the end vertically.

In short, the iPhone 17 Pro is still expected to have a horizontal bar on the back, but that doesn't mean the cameras will also be stacked horizontally. This arrangement will also give the back a two-toned look.

A CAD render of a case meant for the iPhone 17 Pro has shown up online and it appears to confirm the phone's bizarre design. Of course, the design may look better in person and some people may actually be fans of it. But for those who were hoping for the rumors to be false, the latest leak must come as a shock.



There's also a fair chance that this rumor will not materialize, as Bloomberg's journalist Mark Gurman says that the design is based on a fake sketch. This implies that Apple never even considered the design, let alone finalized it.



Moving on, the front design may remain unchanged, with the source who first leaked the tall camera bar saying that the Dynamic Island is the same size.

It's also not clear if Apple is ditching titanium, but with people who have held the iPhone 17 Pro saying it feels lighter, a switch to aluminum can't be ruled out.

According to earlier reports, all the cameras - the three at the back and the one in the front - will be 48MP. The series will be underpinned by a 3nm A19 chipset manufactured by TSMC.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless