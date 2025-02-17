Real story behind unflattering iPhone 17 Pro design revealed as another image surfaces
iPhone 17 Pro render | Image Credit - FPT
What do you get when you take a Google Pixel phone and decide to make it unflattering? An Apple iPhone 17 Pro, apparently.
For months, leaks have been hinting at a redesigned, Pixel-style camera bar for the iPhone 17 series. These rumors are not entirely legitimate apparently. Per a recent report, the cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro will still have a triangular layout, but the bar will be extended, with LED flash, microphone, and LiDAR scanner placed towards the end vertically.
In short, the iPhone 17 Pro is still expected to have a horizontal bar on the back, but that doesn't mean the cameras will also be stacked horizontally. This arrangement will also give the back a two-toned look.
A CAD render of a case meant for the iPhone 17 Pro has shown up online and it appears to confirm the phone's bizarre design. Of course, the design may look better in person and some people may actually be fans of it. But for those who were hoping for the rumors to be false, the latest leak must come as a shock.
Another leak hints that the iPhone 17 Pro will sport a tall camera bar. | Image Credit - Majin Bu
There's also a fair chance that this rumor will not materialize, as Bloomberg's journalist Mark Gurman says that the design is based on a fake sketch. This implies that Apple never even considered the design, let alone finalized it.
Leakers have different opinions on what the iPhone 17 Pro will look like.
Moving on, the front design may remain unchanged, with the source who first leaked the tall camera bar saying that the Dynamic Island is the same size.
It's also not clear if Apple is ditching titanium, but with people who have held the iPhone 17 Pro saying it feels lighter, a switch to aluminum can't be ruled out.
According to earlier reports, all the cameras - the three at the back and the one in the front - will be 48MP. The series will be underpinned by a 3nm A19 chipset manufactured by TSMC.
