Limited-time offer drops JBL Flip 6 below $80—possibly the best speaker deal you'll find these days
The speaker punches way above its weight, so don't miss out!
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JBL Flip 6 speaker displayed with its box and accessories. | Image by PhoneArena
If you thought you had to spend an arm and a leg to get a capable Bluetooth speaker, think again. In a limited-time deal, Woot is offering a massive 38% discount on the JBL Flip 6, dropping it to just $79.95. Not bad, considering the speaker’s usual cost is around $130.
Furthermore, the speaker is in new condition. The only trade-off you’ll be making is in the warranty department, as it doesn’t come with the standard one-year manufacturer warranty. However, just like with its Galaxy Buds 4 Pro deal, Woot is offering its own 90-day limited guarantee, so you’ll be covered for a few months at least.
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The JBL Flip 6 is honestly a no-brainer purchase at its current $79.95 price. It was one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market before the release of the Flip 7, meaning it still delivers top-quality sound. Although it’s quite loud for its size, you can link it with other JBL speakers through its PartyBoost feature in case you need to provide audio for a larger gathering.
Since it’s compact, you can easily bring it anywhere you go, whether that’s a barbecue, the park, or the beach. Plus, it’s quite durable, giving you peace of mind. Thanks to its IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it has full protection against dust particles and can even survive water submersion of up to three feet for 30 minutes.
Factor in a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge, and you get a $79.95 speaker that punches way above its weight. So, don’t hesitate! Tap one of the deal buttons in this article and score a brand-new JBL Flip 6 at an unbeatable price now!
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