Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are finally a bargain—with one small caveat
The earbuds rank among the best on the market, and at this discounted price, they’re an absolute bargain.
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A pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro on a white background. | Image by Samsung
As you know, I’m constantly on the lookout for generous deals on some of the best headphones and earbuds on the market. And today, while browsing Woot’s website, I saw that the retailer is offering a $50 discount on not just any earbuds, but the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro—Sammy’s latest and greatest earphones.
With this discount, shoppers can score a pair for just $199.99 instead of spending around $250. Something to keep in mind, though, is that the offer applies to the international version of the earbuds. This means that while the product is basically the same, it doesn’t come with an active warranty in the US. That said, Woot is offering its own 90-day limited guarantee, so you’ll get some coverage at least.
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For your convenience, I’ve also left a link to the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro listing on the official Samsung website in case you want to go for the US model. However, the earbuds aren’t discounted there, though you can bundle them with a clip case with a carabiner, magnet stand case, and/or heritage dancheong case and save on the add-ons.
But should you get a pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in the first place? I absolutely think you should. Ranking among the best Bluetooth earbuds on the market, these deliver phenomenal sound out of the box.
They are perfect if you love a punchy, deep bass that makes acoustic songs feel like the artist is right in the room with you. While all that extra bass can feel a bit over the top on super-fast, heavy songs, you can easily tailor the experience to your taste via the Galaxy Wearable app.
When it comes to their ANC, they are pros at silencing the deep rumble of engines and city traffic. While noises like background chatter might still sneak through if you don't have a perfect fit, they overall do a solid job of keeping the outside world from interrupting your listening sessions.
Battery life is also pretty great, as they offer up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge with noise canceling on or up to 7 hours if you keep ANC off. The pocket-sized case provides enough juice for a total of 26 hours of battery life—which extends to 30 hours without ANC—before needing to reach for a charge. This is more than enough to get you through a long weekend of travel, and if you ever find yourself running low, a quick 10-minute top-up in the case offers up to an extra hour of listening time.
The bottom line? Obviously, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are the perfect choice if you’re a Samsung user in the market for new high-end earphones. Not only do they sound great, but they also have better ANC than their predecessors and excellent battery life. So, what are you still waiting for? Be quick about it and save now!
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