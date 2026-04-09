Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are finally a bargain—with one small caveat

The earbuds rank among the best on the market, and at this discounted price, they’re an absolute bargain.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro on a white background.
A pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro on a white background. | Image by Samsung

As you know, I’m constantly on the lookout for generous deals on some of the best headphones and earbuds on the market. And today, while browsing Woot’s website, I saw that the retailer is offering a $50 discount on not just any earbuds, but the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro—Sammy’s latest and greatest earphones.

With this discount, shoppers can score a pair for just $199.99 instead of spending around $250. Something to keep in mind, though, is that the offer applies to the international version of the earbuds. This means that while the product is basically the same, it doesn’t come with an active warranty in the US. That said, Woot is offering its own 90-day limited guarantee, so you’ll get some coverage at least.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (International Model): Save $50!

$199 99
$249 99
$50 off (20%)
Woot is offering a sweet $50 discount on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, dropping these high-end earbuds below $200. Keep in mind that this is the international model, which means it doesn't come with an active warranty in the US. However, Woot ships it with its own 90-day limited guarantee. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

$249 99
Alternatively, you can get a pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at Samsung. While the earbuds aren't discounted there right now, you can bundle them with a case or a stand and save on the add-on.
Buy at Samsung
Recommended For You


For your convenience, I’ve also left a link to the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro listing on the official Samsung website in case you want to go for the US model. However, the earbuds aren’t discounted there, though you can bundle them with a clip case with a carabiner, magnet stand case, and/or heritage dancheong case and save on the add-ons.

But should you get a pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in the first place? I absolutely think you should. Ranking among the best Bluetooth earbuds on the market, these deliver phenomenal sound out of the box.

They are perfect if you love a punchy, deep bass that makes acoustic songs feel like the artist is right in the room with you. While all that extra bass can feel a bit over the top on super-fast, heavy songs, you can easily tailor the experience to your taste via the Galaxy Wearable app.

When it comes to their ANC, they are pros at silencing the deep rumble of engines and city traffic. While noises like background chatter might still sneak through if you don't have a perfect fit, they overall do a solid job of keeping the outside world from interrupting your listening sessions.

Battery life is also pretty great, as they offer up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge with noise canceling on or up to 7 hours if you keep ANC off. The pocket-sized case provides enough juice for a total of 26 hours of battery life—which extends to 30 hours without ANC—before needing to reach for a charge. This is more than enough to get you through a long weekend of travel, and if you ever find yourself running low, a quick 10-minute top-up in the case offers up to an extra hour of listening time.

The bottom line? Obviously, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are the perfect choice if you’re a Samsung user in the market for new high-end earphones. Not only do they sound great, but they also have better ANC than their predecessors and excellent battery life. So, what are you still waiting for? Be quick about it and save now!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16039 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos
iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos
Latest News
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in