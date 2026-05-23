Galaxy S26 becomes the obvious flagship choice with this $100 discount
It just ticks all the right boxes, but at a more reasonable price compared to the S26 Ultra.
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Compact, powerful, and stylish. | Image by PhoneArena
Why overspend on the Galaxy S26 Ultra if you don’t need a phone with a built-in stylus and can live with a smaller display? Wouldn’t it be better to go for the Galaxy S26 instead, especially now that it’s selling for $100 off its price on Amazon?
That’s right! Sammy’s entry-level flagship is available at a sweet $100 discount from the e-commerce giant, dropping the price of the 256GB model below the $800 mark. All color options are available at the same markdown, letting you grab the one that best fits your taste.
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Just be sure to score one as soon as possible. The offer has been available for a while now, and it has a “Limited-time deal” tag, which means it might not stay up for grabs for too long.
Honestly, you just can’t go wrong with the Galaxy S26. Boasting the same uber-premium Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset as the Ultra model and 12GB of RAM, it has an insane amount of firepower under the hood. There's no app or game on the Google Play Store that this thing can’t run. And when you add Samsung’s promised seven years of software updates, it becomes a solid long-term investment, perfect for people who keep their gadgets until they become obsolete.
You also get a stunning 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a crisp 2340 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. All that means you’ll be enjoying breathtaking visuals whether you’re watching YouTube, scrolling through Insta, or just browsing your recent photos.
Speaking of photos, our friend here rocks a 50MP main camera and a 12MP unit for selfies, both of which take gorgeous pictures. Meanwhile, the 4,300mAh battery packs enough juice to last you the whole day without any top-ups. As our battery tests showed, it offers 10 hours and six minutes of gaming, 15 hours and 48 minutes of web browsing, or just under nine hours of non-stop YouTube streaming before requiring a top-up.
So, yeah! If you don’t want to overspend and walk around with a brick in your pocket, the Galaxy S26 is a fantastic choice. Tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and save $100 on this powerhouse now before it’s too late.
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