Build your custom plan with Tello!

Millions of users' personal data was traded behind the scenes, and regulators just found out

This case reveals how easily your most sensitive data can be traded without you knowing.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Millions of users' personal data was traded behind the scenes, and regulators just found out
Apparently, the Datamasters marketing firm has allegedly sold the health and personal information of millions of users... without being a registered data broker. And now, the California Privacy Protection Agency, or CalPrivacy, is reportedly taking action against it

CalPrivacy takes action against marketing firm that sold millions of users' data 


According to the California Delete Act, if you run a business that buys or sells information about users, you have to register the business for its data brokerage activity by January 31 each year. 

Recommended For You

Surfshark VPN: 88% off 24-month subscription

€61 83
€484 65
€423 off (87%)
Grab the Surfshark One VPN subscription for 24 months, and you can now save 87%. The subscription costs just €2.29/mo, or €61.83 for 27 months. Why 27? Because you're getting three extra months! Don't miss out.
Buy at Surfshark

This legislation would allow consumers to access an online platform called Delete Request and Opt-Out Platform (DROP) starting in 2026. There, you can submit a request to all registered data brokers to delete your information. 


Rickenbacher Data LLC is the company in question here. It operates as Datamasters and has now been fined by CalPrivacy a notable $45,000 fine because it didn't register in time. The company has also been blocked from selling personal information that belongs to Californians, because it was found to seriously violate regulations. 

Recommended For You
Reportedly, Datamasters bought and actually sold information of millions of people suffering from various medical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, bladder problems, and drug addiction. As you would probably imagine, buying and reselling these people's information was done for targeted advertising.

CalPrivacy said that Datamasters also had lists of people based on age and "perceived race". Among the data bought and resold, there were 'Senior Lists' and 'Hispanic Lists'. There were also, reportedly, lists grouping people by their political views, purchases in grocery stores, banking activity, and purchases related to health. 

And if that's not shocking enough, the collected data also contained millions of records, including names, email addresses, real-world addresses, and even phone numbers. 

What's even worse is the company's position on the regulatory efforts. The company has reportedly claimed it does not do business in California or manage Californian's data. However, it later admitted the opposite when it had to face the evidence. It then alleged it was manually screening the data. 

Does this story make you more worried about your personal data?
Yes, this is really alarming
72.73%
A bit, but I already assume my data is out there
21.21%
Not really, this feels like a rare case
0%
I don’t think about data privacy much
6.06%
33 Votes

CalPrivacy tried multiple times to enforce compliance from Datamasters 


Reportedly, Datamasters resisted the regulatory actions and continued to operate as a data broker without being registered. 

The decision to fine the company was signed on December 12. The company was ordered to delete all previously purchased Californians' info by the end of December. 

Datamasters is also mandated to delete any data that it receives belonging to Californians within 24 hours of receiving it. 

But that's not all. The firm has also been ordered to maintain compliance for the next five years, as well as submit a report of its privacy practices one year later.

In the meantime, CalPrivacy has also fined S&P Global Inc. $62,600. The reason was that the company had failed to register for 2024 as a data broker (with the deadline being January 31, 2025). This violation, however, was due to an administrative error. The company has since registered as a data broker and taken corrective actions. Nevertheless, it was still punished. 

This data scandal shows how exposed your personal info really is


What bothers me here is how casually extremely sensitive data was treated. Health conditions, political views, even "perceived race" being packaged and sold like shopping habits is, in my opinion, incredibly unsettling. 

Most people have no idea this kind of profiling exists, let alone that it can happen without proper registration or oversight. If CalPrivacy hadn't stepped in, this could have easily continued under the radar.

It also shows why rules like the Delete Act matter. Companies often don't take privacy seriously until there are real consequences. A $45,000 fine isn't huge, but forcing Datamasters to delete the data and stay under watch for years is even a stronger message. 

Still, this makes me worry about how much control we really have over our personal information. And how many firms are quietly trading it behind the scenes.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (1)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Latest News
A rare Garmin Venu 3 bargain just popped up at Amazon
A rare Garmin Venu 3 bargain just popped up at Amazon
Apple to reportedly cut costs for base iPhone 18 production, making it similar to iPhone 18e
Apple to reportedly cut costs for base iPhone 18 production, making it similar to iPhone 18e
Apple made a design choice for the iPhone Ultra that might seem confusing at first
Apple made a design choice for the iPhone Ultra that might seem confusing at first
AT&T tests same-day phone deliveries using Uber
AT&T tests same-day phone deliveries using Uber
Samsung says that these design choices are what makes a phone a Galaxy phone
Samsung says that these design choices are what makes a phone a Galaxy phone
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11