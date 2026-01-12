Millions of users' personal data was traded behind the scenes, and regulators just found out

CalPrivacy takes action against marketing firm that sold millions of users' data

According to the California Delete Act, if you run a business that buys or sells information about users, you have to register the business for its data brokerage activity by January 31 each year.



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This legislation would allow consumers to access an online platform called Delete Request and Opt-Out Platform (DROP) starting in 2026. There, you can submit a request to all registered data brokers to delete your information.





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What's even worse is the company's position on the regulatory efforts. The company has reportedly claimed it does not do business in California or manage Californian's data. However, it later admitted the opposite when it had to face the evidence. It then alleged it was manually screening the data.





Does this story make you more worried about your personal data? Yes, this is really alarming 72.73% A bit, but I already assume my data is out there 21.21% Not really, this feels like a rare case 0% I don’t think about data privacy much 6.06% Vote 33 Votes

CalPrivacy tried multiple times to enforce compliance from Datamasters

This data scandal shows how exposed your personal info really is

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