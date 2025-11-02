Google says it won't fix annoying bug on Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series models

Pixel 10

Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series handsets have issues with the speaker button in the Google Phone app





Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 update. As an example, let's say you're talking to someone on the phone using the speakerphone and you come to a point in the conversation that you would prefer everyone around you not hear what is being said by the person you're speaking to. So, you tap the speaker button to move the call to the internal speaker, but it doesn't work, or there is a lag, and the part of the conversation you wanted to be private is heard by everyone around your phone. The issue appears whether the phone is running the stable Android 16 build or the just releasedQPR2 Beta 3.2 update.





Pixel 10 Pro XL user wrote on social media, "If I am in a call with the phone application full screen, the button to switch to speaker phone sometimes works. I have to keep clicking it like crazy to get it to turn on and off; all other buttons work without issue. If I click the speaker phone button in the notification (as opposed to the button in the phone app), it works all the time." This bug apparently started last May when a Pixel 9 Pro user noted that tapping the speaker icon no longer activated the external speaker instantly after the button was pressed. Instead, there was a "noticeable lag" after the button was pressed. In September, aXL user wrote on social media, "If I am in a call with the phone application full screen, the button to switch to speaker phone sometimes works. I have to keep clicking it like crazy to get it to turn on and off; all other buttons work without issue. If I click the speaker phone button in the notification (as opposed to the button in the phone app), it works all the time."

That last observation is important because it suggests that the latest version of the Google Phones app is responsible. Additionally, some have reported that when they dropped back to an older version of the app, the performance of the speaker button returned to normal. While you might think that this issue is no big deal, it really is, especially since Google knows about the problem but has yet to fix it.









Pixel 10 Pro XL since it launched and hasn't been fixed yet." It doesn't seem that Google intends on fixing this either. While the problem reached the Issue Tracker in August, a final resolution was posted on October 20th As a Redditor with the username cliffr39 wrote, "I just want the speakerphone icon to actually work right when I press it at the start of a phone call. The most annoying bug on thisXL since it launched and hasn't been fixed yet." It doesn't seem that Google intends on fixing this either. While the problem reached the Issue Tracker in August, a final resolution was posted on October 20th when Google wrote "Status: Won't Fix (Infeasible)."

The Issue Tracker also says, "We're closing this issue due to not having enough actionable information. If you continue to have the same issue, please file a new issue and add the relevant information along with a reference link to the earlier issue." With this in mind, there seems to be just one way to avoid the problem and that is to use the toggle on the notification instead of the button on the Google Phone app. Speaking of which, another option would be to avoid the Google Phone app altogether.

