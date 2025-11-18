Is this the man who'll axe 15,000 jobs at Verizon?
Alfonso Villanueva joins Verizon as Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer in two days.
Verizon adds a new boss to its team as the company is about to undergo serious changes and thousands are about to be laid off.
His name is Alfonso Villanueva and starting November 20, he'll join Verizon as Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer.
A Chief Transformation Officer leads a company's major change initiatives, guiding shifts in strategy, operations, technology and culture to improve performance. This role focuses on aligning teams, processes and long-term plans to ensure the organization can adapt and grow.
Earlier in his career, Villanueva was a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he led the firm's Telecom, Media and Technology practice across the Asia-Pacific region, so he is definitely suited for his new position at Verizon. He also served as Chief Innovation Officer at SingTel, contributing to the launch of its digital division and venture fund.
Verizon says it is reorganizing several major teams under Alfonso Villanueva to sharpen its digital infrastructure and improve how the company operates. The new Transformation Organization will take on long-term projects tied to strategy, technology and day-to-day efficiency, with teams responsible for strategy, data and AI, and supply chain now reporting directly to him.
This is the main question: will your Verizon bill stay the same after all this changes? I sincerely hope so.
Verizon should take this moment as a real chance to break the cycle of relying on constant price hikes to boost revenue. With Villanueva leading the Transformation Organization, the company has the tools to focus on efficiency, better service, and smarter investments instead of passing costs onto customers.
What's his role?
Recently, we told you about Verizon's plans to axe 15,000 jobs and close 200 stores, and the process could start as soon as this week. The Big Red carrier also has a new CEO – Daniel Schulman – who has recognized that the carrier can no longer depend on continual price increases to drive revenue. Verizon has lost customers in recent times, and the company is now moving to greener pastures. The goal is to reduce expenses by shifting its focus.
Personally, Villanueva brings more than twenty years of global leadership experience in strategy, corporate development, transformation, data science and innovation within major technology and financial organizations. His background includes senior roles at PayPal, where he oversaw strategy, corporate development, data science, analytics expansion, venture investments and numerous key initiatives.
It's time to sharpen things
This is only natural, as anyone would want its company to streamline decisions, cut complexity and focus resources on areas that can improve customer experience and support future growth.
No more price hikes?
